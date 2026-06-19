Aprilia SR 175 Tribute Edition Price in India, Features and Specifications

Aprilia has officially launched the new SR 175 Tribute Edition in India, expanding its premium sporty scooter line-up with a model that pays homage to the Indian Armed Forces. This special edition introduces a distinct visual identity, drawing inspiration from military aesthetics to appeal to customers seeking a unique and bold appearance.

The scooter maintains the core design language of the standard SR 175, characterised by its sharp bodywork and aggressive stance. Alongside this new exterior, the model includes several upgrade features that enhance both rider convenience and safety, ensuring the scooter remains a competitive and technologically advanced option within the premium urban mobility segment. Ducati Desmo250 MX Off-Road Motorcycle Unveiled: Check Specifications, Features and Price To Be Revealed.

Aprilia SR 175 Tribute Edition Specifications and Features

The Aprilia SR 175 Tribute Edition is powered by a 174.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that delivers 13.08bhp at 7,200rpm and 14.14Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. This engine is mated to a responsive CVT automatic transmission, enabling a top speed of 95kmph. The chassis is built around a robust steel frame, supported by telescopic front forks and an adjustable rear monoshock. It rides on 14-inch alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres, while braking is handled by a 220mm front disc brake complemented by single-channel ABS for increased safety. The feature list includes an LED headlight and tail light setup, along with a 5-inch coloured TFT instrument console that supports Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and ride information display. 2026 Honda Gold Wing Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Aprilia SR 175 Tribute Edition Price in India

The Aprilia SR 175 Tribute Edition has been launched with an ex-showroom price of INR 1.21 lakh. To support the ownership experience, Aprilia is offering a five-year warranty covering up to 60,000km, along with one year of free service and two years of roadside assistance. Bookings for the scooter are currently open across the country, with deliveries expected to commence shortly.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).