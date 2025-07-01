New Delhi, July 1: Last month, many automobile companies launched their new models in India. The cars and bikes introduced in June 2025 came with several tech upgrades, design changes, and notable improvements. Companies like Honda, Mahindra, Tesla, Tata, Rolls-Royce, Xiaomi, Nissan and others introduced their new models in India and the international market. This month, many new cars and motorcycles are expected to launch in India.

In June 2025, Tesla Robotaxi, Tata Harrier RWD, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Xiaomi YU7, Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge, Nissan LEAF, Renault Kiger and Triber Facelift models, Citroen C3 Limited Sports Edition and many other models were launched throughout the month. In terms of motorcycle launches, Bajaj Chetak 3001, Apache RTR 200 4V new model, Suzuki V-Strom new model, Kawasaki Z900 new model and others were introduced. Bad News for EOL Vehicle Owners! Fuel Stations To Not Sell Fuel To End-of-Life Vehicles in Delhi, Govt Plans To Impound Older Vehicles Starting July 1; Check Details.

Upcoming Car Launches in July 2025

Kia Carens Clavis EV

Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to feature minor design tweaks compared to petrol and diesel variants, like a front charging port, active air flaps, and unique alloy wheels, while retaining a familiar cabin with twin 12.5-inch displays and premium features. It may share its powertrain with the Hyundai Creta EV, offering up to 473 km range. The Kia Carens Clavis EV price is expected to be INR 22 to 26 lakh.

MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster has been rumoured to launch for months. However, in July 2025, Morris Garages may finally launch this two-door electric sports car in India. It will have a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch infotainment display, and a 77kWh battery pack offering up to 580 km range. The MG Cyberster price could be INR 60 lakh.

MG M9

MG M9 will likely be an electric MPV launching this month. It was unveiled during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier in 2025. It may come with a 7-inch digital cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, and a 90kWh battery offering up to 430 km range. The MG M9 price is expected to be between INR 60 and 70 lakh.

Skoda Octavia RS

The Skoda Octavia RS 2025 model is expected to be announced in July 2025 at an expected price of INR 45 lakh. It may come with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine with 265 hp and 370 Nm torque mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch auto. It can do 0–100 kmph in 6.4 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Upcoming Bike Launches in July 2025

Hero Vida VX2

Hero Vida VX2 electric scooter will be launched on July 1, 2025, in India. Today, Hero MotoCorp may introduce an affordable e-scooter in the Vida series , which could cost around INR 70,000 to INR 90,000 and offer a 100-km range.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z will be OBD2B compliant and have a 373cc engine like the previous models. The bike may generate 39.4 bhp power and 35 Nm torque. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z price may start around INR 1.85 lakh.

KTM 390 Adventure X 2025

KTM 390 Adventure X 2025 may be launched with a price over INR 3 lakh. It could come with an IMU-powered electronics suite, adding options like cornering ABS, cornering traction control, and cruise control. It may have three riding modes: Street, Rain, and Off-Road.

Aprilia SR 175

The Aprilia SR 175 is expected to launch this month. Its 175cc single-cylinder engine with three valves generates a maximum of 11 bhp power and 13.4 Nm torque. The bike could be priced at INR 1.30 lakh.

Suzuki E Access

Suzuki E Access, an all-electric scooter, is anticipated to arrive in India in July 2025. It could come with a 3kWh battery. It may offer up to 95 km range on a single charge and achieve a top speed of 71 kmph. It is expected to have three riding modes - Eco, Ride A and Ride B. Suzuki E Access price is expected to be around INR 1 to INR 1.20 lakh.

KTM 390 SMC R

The KTM 390 SMC R is expected to launch with a 399cc single-cylinder engine generating 44 PS power and 39 Nm torque, 17-inch wheels, and a price range of INR 3.50 to INR 3.60 lakh in India. Donald Trump Issues Deportation Warning for Elon Musk Amid Feud Over ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’, Says Tesla CEO May Need To ‘Close Up Shop and Move Back to South Africa’ in Absence of EV Subsidies.

Many other new models are expected to launch in India this month; however, they have yet to be announced. The Yamaha FZ is also one of them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).