New Delhi, September 24: The Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 scooter has been launched in India by Italian motorcycle company Aprilia, featuring a striking design. The Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e price in India starts at INR 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom), slightly higher than the standard variant. The MotoGP-styled scooter comes with the same mechanical specifications.

The Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 costs INR 3,000 more than the standard variant; however, its design makes it look sportier. The overall design remains the same except for the stickered graphics. The company said, "The special-edition SR Replica wears its racing DNA with pride. Dressed in a matte black body, it’s brought to life with bold red and purple graphics." Volvo EX30 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Volvo EV Launched in India.

Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e Specifications and Features

The Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e features a matte black grab bar and rear spoiler that enhance its aggressive, race-ready stance and showcase the bold Aprilia logo. The scooter’s design is inspired by the MotoGP edition bike currently ridden by Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

The scooter is inspired by the company's MotoGP motorcycle. As for feature highlights, the Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 boasts long-travel suspension for a comfortable and safe ride across different terrains.

It has a 5-inch TFT display, LED headlamp, wide cushioned seat, racing-inspired exhaust, large 14-inch five-spoke wheels, and sporty handlebars. The scooter is powered by a 174.7cc single-cylinder engine capable of 13.08 bhp at 7,200 rpm and 14.14 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Spotted Stranded in Waterlogged Kolkata Road, Video Goes Viral.

The engine is paired with a CVT transmission. The new Aprilia scooter offers a top speed of up to 95 kmph. It features telescopic fork front suspension, single-arm adjustable rear suspension, 220 mm ventilated disc brakes at the front, and drum brakes at the rear. Additionally, the scooter comes with single-channel ABS.

