Mumbai, February 26: Audi India is preparing to expand its flagship SUV portfolio with the official launch of the Audi SQ8 on March 17, 2026. This performance-oriented model is designed to bridge the gap between the standard Q8 and the range-topping RS Q8, offering a balance of daily usability and high-end power.

The introduction of the SQ8 will bring the Q8 range in India to three distinct variants. Imported via the Completely Built Unit route, the SUV is expected to be priced at upwards of INR 16 million (ex-showroom). Upon its arrival, it will compete in the premium performance segment against rivals such as the Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe and the BMW X5 M60i.

Audi SQ8 Performance and V8 Powertrain

At the heart of the Audi SQ8 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which is a detuned version of the unit found in the more aggressive RS Q8. In this configuration, the engine produces 507hp and 770Nm of torque, significantly higher than the 340hp generated by the standard Q8.

The powertrain is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels through Audi’s Quattro system. According to manufacturer claims, the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in just 4.1 seconds, making it one of the quickest luxury SUVs in its price bracket.

Audi SQ8 Sporty Design and Exterior Styling

The SQ8 retains the signature coupe-SUV silhouette of the standard model but introduces several S-specific design cues. The front fascia is dominated by a large single-frame honeycomb grille with darkened elements, flanked by LED headlamps with unique daytime running light signatures.

The side profile is defined by a sloping roofline and large S-specific alloy wheels, while the rear features a full-width LED light bar. A key visual differentiator for the SQ8 is the quad exhaust system and a revised rear bumper that integrates a diffuser-style element for a more planted appearance.

Audi SQ8 Interior Technology and Luxury

Inside, the cabin maintains the sophisticated layout of the Q8 while adding sport-focused touches like a flat-bottom steering wheel and S-badged sport seats. The dashboard houses a dual-touchscreen setup, with the upper screen managing infotainment and the lower display dedicated to climate control and vehicle settings.

Additional interior highlights include the Audi Virtual Cockpit with performance-oriented views, premium leather and Alcantara upholstery, and customizable ambient lighting. Despite the performance upgrades, the SQ8 retains the practical rear-seat space found in the standard model, ensuring it remains a viable option for long-distance travel.

