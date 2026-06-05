Citroen Ec3x Teased in India, Launch Imminent; Know What to Expect
Citroen India has teased the updated eC3X, featuring aesthetic upgrades like new LED lighting and enhanced convenience features such as push-button start and a 360-degree camera. The electric hatchback will retain its 29.2kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 320km. An official price announcement for the refreshed model is expected in the coming weeks
Citroen India has officially released the first teaser for the updated eC3, signalling an imminent arrival for its latest electric offering. While the French automaker has not yet provided a confirmed launch date, industry observers anticipate that pricing and full availability details will be announced within the coming weeks.
The teaser highlights several exterior cosmetic refinements, including the introduction of LED fog lights, redesigned LED daytime running lights, and a new projector headlamp setup. These visual updates are designed to refresh the aesthetic of the electric hatchback while retaining familiar design elements such as its signature alloy wheels and brushed silver front skid plate. What is E85 Fuel? Know Which Cars Are Compatible With 85% Ethanol-Blended Petrol Available in India.
Citroen eC3X Features and Equipment Upgrades
The upcoming model is expected to feature a significant enhancement in its equipment list, aligning it with the feature set recently introduced in the C3X. Prospective buyers can look forward to the addition of keyless entry and a push-button start system, which will improve daily convenience. Furthermore, the updated eC3X is tipped to offer an optional 360-degree camera, enhancing safety and parking assistance for urban drivers. India’s First E85 Fuel Dispenser Inaugurated in Delhi; Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Announces Price at INR 82.12 Per Litre.
Citroen eC3X Powertrain and Performance
Mechanically, the 2026 Citroen eC3X is expected to remain consistent with its predecessor, retaining the proven 29.2kWh battery pack. The vehicle will continue to be propelled by a single electric motor producing 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. This configuration supports a claimed range of 320km on a single charge, ensuring the model remains a practical choice for city commuting and regional travel.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).