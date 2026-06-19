Ducati Desmo250 MX Off-Road Motorcycle Unveiled: Check Specifications, Features and Price To Be Revealed

Ducati has unveiled the all-new Desmo250 MX, the latest addition to the Italian manufacturer's expanding off-road motorcycle portfolio. Following the international debut of the larger Desmo450 MX, this new 250cc model represents the brand's ongoing commitment to bringing race-developed technology into production off-road machines.

The motorcycle is built with a focus on competitive performance, featuring a lightweight design and an advanced suite of electronic aids. By integrating engineering insights gained from its flagship superbike programmes, Ducati has developed a platform that aims to provide both agility and power for motocross enthusiasts, ensuring the machine remains competitive in professional and amateur racing environments. 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Ducati Desmo250 MX Specifications and Features

The Ducati Desmo250 MX is powered by a 249.7cc single-cylinder desmodromic engine that generates 44.5 hp at 12,500 rpm and 28.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,800 rpm. Capable of revving up to 15,000 rpm, the engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox featuring an upshift quickshifter and a hydraulic Brembo clutch. The chassis consists of an aluminium perimeter frame and swingarm, suspended by fully adjustable 49 mm Showa upside-down forks and a Showa rear monoshock. The bike weighs 103 kg (without fuel) and is equipped with 260 mm front and 240 mm rear Brembo-caliper disc brakes. Its electronics suite includes two customisable engine maps, three-stage launch control, traction control, and a predictive maintenance algorithm that monitors engine stress via the Ducati X-Link app. 2026 Honda Gold Wing Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Ducati Desmo250 MX Price in India

As of now, there is no official word regarding the launch or pricing of the Ducati Desmo250 MX in the Indian market. While Ducati has introduced the larger Desmo450 MX to Indian customers, the availability of the 250cc variant remains limited to international markets, with European deliveries scheduled for July 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).