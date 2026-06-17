2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price in India, Specifications and Features

Kawasaki has officially launched the 2026 iteration of the Ninja 500 in India, putting an end to recent market speculation regarding the model's future in the country. This latest update introduces essential refinements to the motorcycle, ensuring it remains compliant with modern fuel standards while maintaining the celebrated performance characteristics that define the series.

The refreshed model retains its iconic supersport design, characterized by sharp, aggressive bodywork and a full-fairing profile that aligns with the manufacturer's established aesthetic. Alongside these design elements, the 2026 update introduces key upgrade features, including enhanced fuel compliance and a new signature paint scheme, aimed at bolstering the motorcycle's appeal among enthusiasts who prioritise both brand heritage and reliable daily usability. Ampere Reo VYB Price in India, Features and Specifications.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Specifications and Features

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 is powered by a 451cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces approximately 45 hp and 42.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a standard assist and slipper clutch. The motorcycle is now E20-compliant, allowing it to run on petrol blended with up to 20 percent ethanol. Built on a lightweight trellis frame, it features telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock, and disc brakes at both ends equipped with dual-channel ABS. Notable features include a digital LCD instrument cluster with Rideology app-based smartphone connectivity, all-LED lighting, and a USB charging port. The bike is available in a new Lime Green livery, enhancing its distinct Ninja identity. Yezdi Scrambler Likely Teased Ahead of April 23 Launch; Know What to Expect.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price in India

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 is priced at INR 5.76,000 (ex-showroom), which represents an increase of INR 10,000 over the previous model. This premium pricing is primarily attributed to the motorcycle being imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which attracts significant taxation within the Indian market. Despite its price point relative to competitors like the Aprilia RS 457, the Ninja 500 continues to be marketed as a refined and versatile option for riders.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).