Mumbai - FoxDesi.com is a freshly launched betting guide site cum online sports community funded by Swedish and German investors. Users can register for free, make predictions about upcoming matches, share betting tips, find top online bookmakers and claim the bonuses they offer. Presently, FoxDesi.com pays football tipsters for the predictions they make regardless of the accuracy.

The website has been launched to bring together sports enthusiasts from all over the world. It supports all major football and cricket leagues including the EPL, ISL, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, ICC World Cup, IPL, and other T20 tournaments. In the near future, FoxDesi.com also aims to cover MMA, hockey, volleyball, tennis, horse racing, basketball and other popular sports.

Registration is simple and straightforward. Tipsters willing to earn some quick cash may sign up using their name and email address. FoxDesi.com doesn’t charge any signee with a registration fee. On the contrary, it pays out tipsters even if their predictions are wrong. This is a huge benefit, especially for new tipsters, keeping in mind betting predictions are prone to error.

On the other hand, bettors benefit from the predictions made by seasoned tipsters and their premium betting tips based on statistics and data. Overall, FoxDesi.com presents value betting opportunities to those who want to place a real money bet on their favorite sport online and stand a chance to win big.

It is to be noted that no gambling activities are entertained on the site. Users will not be able to make any online cash transaction regarding betting. FoxDesi.com is not a gambling website. Instead, it is aimed at creating a platform for sports lovers where they can huddle, chat, share tips, and enjoy games together.

The website focuses on helping bettors make informed decisions while placing a bet or indulging in other activities such as creating teams on Dream 11 fantasy sport. Needless to say, it is serious about responsible gambling.

Currently, FoxDesi.com pays out tipsters in Indian Rupees (INR) and plans to include other global currencies in the future. Payment methods include e-wallets such as PayPal and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. For more information, visit the official website foxdesi.com.