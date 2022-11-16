Mumbai, November 16 : Mumbai-based electric vehicle (EV) start-up company - PMV Electric has launched the Eas-E. The PMV Eas-E EV has launched in India at a starting price of Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). PMV Eas-E EV, which is being dubbed as a microcar is essentially not a car, but a quadricycle. The Eas-E with its very affordable price tag is also India’s cheapest EV model.

The PMV Eas-E EV is already open to pre-orders for just Rs 2,000. As per the company, over 6,000 pre-orders have already come-in from India as well international markets. The deliveries are set start by mid-2023. Hyundai To Introduce Global Battery Electric Vehicle Platform in India With ‘Ioniq 5’ in January 2023.

Take a Look at All the Details of the New PMV Eas-E Electric Microcar:

It is basically a two-seater quadricycle, where the passenger sits behind the driver. However, it has four doors for easy ingress and egress.

The Eas-E gets powered by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that offers a max power of 13hp and 50Nm of peak torque.

The claimed 0-40kph time of the EV is under 5 seconds, and it can reach a top speed of 70kph.

The e-microcar comes juiced-up by a 48V lithium-ion-phosphate battery, which can be charged using a 15A socket in less than four hours with an onboard charger.

The Eas-E is offered in 3 range options – 120, 160 and 200km. PMV claims that the running cost of the Eas-E will be less than 75 paise per km.

With a width of 1,157mm, the Eas-E is narrower than its rival in India - the Bajaj Qute. However, in all other dimensions aspects, the Eas-E is bigger than the Qute.

Eas-E boasts of good interior features including an LCD digital instrument cluster, an infotainment screen with navigation and smartphone connectivity.

It also offers premium features like - multiple driving modes, regenerative braking, single-pedal driving, cruise control, remote parking assist, and follow-me-home lights, along with remote connectivity and diagnostics.

PMV offers the Eas-E with a 3-year/ 50,000km warranty.Electric Vehicles: 54% Indian Consumers Concerned About EV Quality, Not Range, Says Report.

The PMV Eas-E looks like a cute and sporty toy car with LED daytime running lamps, two round headlamps, LED lightbar for its tail-lights and a swooping window line. With its enticing features list and a super affordable tag, it is expected to be a success.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2022 06:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).