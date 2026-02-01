New Delhi, February 1: The Indian stock market is open today, Sunday, 1 February 2026, due to the presentation of the Union Budget 2026. Despite being a weekend, the NSE and BSE are holding a special trading session to allow investors to react to Budget announcements in real time.

While trading will function normally during market hours, settlement and fund withdrawals will not take place today, as 1 February is treated as a settlement holiday. Here is a simple explanation of how trading and money movement will work on Budget Day.

Market Timings Today

On Sunday, 1 February 2026, Equity and Derivatives markets are open from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM.

Trading across equity, futures, and options segments will work as usual during these hours.

Any after-market orders placed after 3:30 PM on Friday, 30 January, will be executed when the market opens today.

Settlement Rules

All trades executed today will be settled on Monday, 2 February 2026.

Same-day settlement is not available, as Sunday is a settlement holiday.

This means:

• Profits from today’s trades will not be credited today

• Sale proceeds will reflect in the wallet only on Monday

Withdrawal Rules

• Withdrawals will not be processed today

• Withdrawal requests can be placed, but funds will be credited to bank accounts only on Monday, 2 February

• Available funds today can be used only for trading, not withdrawal

Selling Restrictions Today

Stocks bought on Friday, 30 January 2026, cannot be sold today.

These shares can be sold only from Monday, 2 February, after settlement is completed.

This restriction exists due to the deferred settlement cycle.

Impact of Friday’s Trades on Today’s Wallet

Intraday Equity Trades on Friday

Profits from Friday’s intraday trades will not be available today.

Example:

If shares worth INR 10,000 were bought and sold for INR 11,000 on Friday, the INR 1,000 profit will be credited only on Monday.

Intraday F&O Trades on Friday

Profits from intraday futures and options trades on Friday will also be credited only on Monday.

Example:

Options bought for INR 10,000 and sold for INR 11,000 will release the INR 1,000 profit on Monday.

BTST Trades Sold on Friday

For BTST trades where shares were bought on Thursday and sold on Friday, the entire sale amount will be credited on Monday.

Example:

Shares bought for INR 10,000 and sold for INR 11,000 will reflect in the wallet on Monday.

MTF Holdings Sold on Friday

Sale proceeds from Margin Trading Facility shares sold on Friday will not be available today.

Example:

MTF shares sold for INR 10,000 will release funds only on Monday.

Options Sold on Friday

Amounts from options sold on Friday will become tradable and withdrawable only on Monday.

Example:

Options sold for INR 11,000 will not reflect today.

Money Available for Trading Today

Funds from shares bought on or before Wednesday, 28 January, and sold on Friday will be available for trading today.

Example:

If shares bought for INR 10,000 were sold on Friday for INR 12,000, the INR 12,000 can be used for trading today.

However, this amount cannot be withdrawn today and will be withdrawable only on Monday, 2 February 2026.

