Mumbai, February 1: For the first time in over a decade, the Union Budget will be presented on a Sunday (Sunday Budget). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to deliver the Union Budget 2026-27 today, February 1, at 11:00 AM. This marks her ninth consecutive budget presentation, setting a significant parliamentary record.

With the Economic Survey already tabled on January 29, the nation now awaits the full financial roadmap, which is expected to focus on infrastructure, tax reforms, and the "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision. Scroll below to know Budget 2026 date, time, and live streaming options. Union Budget 2026-27: Why Nirmala Sitharaman Is Tabling the Budget on a Sunday? Know Why ‘Sunday Budget’ Is a First Since Independence.

Where to Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2026 Speech Live

Citizens can access the live telecast and streaming of the Budget speech through several official and private platforms:

Television: The Budget 2026 speech will be broadcast live on Sansad TV and Doordarshan (DD News/DD National). Most private national news channels will also carry the live feed accompanied by expert analysis.

Digital Streaming: The official live stream will be available on the Sansad TV YouTube channel and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube page.

Official Portals: For a buffer-free experience, the government’s dedicated portal, indiabudget.gov.in, will host the live webcast.

Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2026 Speech Live from Parliament Here

How To Access Budget Documents

Following the conclusion of the Finance Minister’s speech, all official documents - including the Finance Bill, Key to Budget, and Budget Highlights - will be made available digitally. The Union Budget Mobile App, available on both Android and iOS, provides a bilingual (English and Hindi) interface for users to download the full suite of 14 statutory Budget documents. These files are typically uploaded within an hour of the speech's conclusion. Income Tax Slabs and Rates: Know New vs Old Regime Ahead of Budget 2026.

Why a Sunday Budget Presentation?

While the Budget is traditionally presented on the first day of February, the date falls on a Sunday this year. Since 2017, when the government merged the Railway Budget with the Union Budget and shifted the date from the end of February to the first, the presentation has remained fixed on February 1 regardless of the day of the week. In a notable move, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have announced that equity markets will remain open for a special trading session on Sunday to accommodate the immediate market reaction to the Budget announcements.

