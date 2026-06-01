Coal India Closing Bell Updates: Share Price Jumps 3.21% on Strong Offtake

Coal India Limited (NSE: COALINDIA) saw a significant upswing in Monday's trading session, opening at ₹456.55 before climbing steadily to close at ₹472.60. The state-owned miner recorded an intraday high of ₹477.00, matching the day's low with its open, and registered a strong full-day percentage change of +3.21%. Trading activity was exceptionally high, with a total volume of 47,716,517 shares, indicating a remarkable surge and heightened investor interest compared to typical trading volumes.

COALINDIA – Stock Updates as of (4:27PM, 01 Jun 2026) LTP ₹472.60 Open ₹456.55 High ₹477.00 Low ₹456.55 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 47,716,517 % Chg +3.21%

Session Highlights

The trading day for Coal India began with a positive sentiment, as the stock opened precisely at its intraday low of ₹456.55. This immediate upward trajectory suggested strong buying interest from the outset. The momentum built through the session, pushing the stock to an intraday high of ₹477.00, demonstrating consistent bullish pressure. While some consolidation occurred in the latter part of the day, COALINDIA maintained most of its gains, closing firmly above its opening price and cementing a robust performance. The stock's ability to hold levels above its key moving averages further reinforced its bullish undertone throughout the day. Coal India OFS Oversubscribed 8.14 Times on Day 1, Govt to Exercise Green Shoe Option.

Drivers & Developments

The primary catalyst behind Coal India's robust performance was the company's provisional operational data for May 2026, released today, which highlighted a positive growth in coal offtake. Coal India reported a 2.2% year-on-year increase in coal dispatches to 66.7 million tonnes (MT) for May 2026. This positive offtake figure overshadowed a reported 11.6% decline in coal production for the same month, to 56.1 MT. Investors appeared to focus on the demand side, spurred by India's soaring power demand, which hit record highs in May and is projected to reach 270 GW this summer, ensuring strong underlying demand for coal. Furthermore, the stock benefited from a recent analyst upgrade on May 29, 2026, when its Mojo Grade was elevated from 'Buy' to 'Strong Buy', which contributed to heightened institutional interest and an exceptional surge in trading volume. The stock also outperformed its sector and the broader market, signalling stock-specific strength. Two of the World's Five Largest Coal Mines Now in India.

52-Week Context

Today's closing price of ₹472.60 places Coal India firmly in the upper echelons of its 52-week trading range. With a 52-week high of ₹491 and a 52-week low of ₹369, the stock is currently trading just under 4% shy of its annual peak. This proximity to its 52-week high underscores the significant appreciation the stock has witnessed over the past year, reflecting sustained investor confidence in its long-term prospects.

What to Watch Tomorrow

Investors will closely monitor any further updates on coal demand projections amid the ongoing summer season and the company's efforts to balance production with rising offtake. Continued strong institutional flows and technical indicators will also be key to the stock's performance.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).