Did RBI Sell USD 12 Billion Worth of Gold? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth

New Delhi, June 3: The government on Wednesday dismissed claims that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold gold worth around $12 billion, calling a media report fake.

In a post on X, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit rejected claims that the RBI had offloaded a significant portion of its gold reserves, citing official data released by the central bank.

“According to RBI, the share of gold in India’s foreign exchange reserves rose from 13.92 per cent at the end of September 2025 to 16.70 per cent on March 31, 2026, and further to 16.85 per cent as of May 22, 2026,” PIB Fact Check said.

The clarification came after claims surfaced suggesting that the central bank may have sold gold worth nearly $12 billion. Did RBI Sell Gold To Defend Forex Reserves Amid US-Iran Conflict? Report Suggests USD 12 Billion Bullion Sale.

RBI Dismisses Gold Sale Rumours

स्वर्ण धारिता संबंधी स्पष्टीकरण Clarification on gold holdingshttps://t.co/JrCUhWWEHo — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) June 3, 2026

PIB further noted that the RBI regularly discloses its physical gold holdings through its Monthly Bulletin and said the status of the central bank’s gold stock remains unchanged.

According to RBI data released on May 22, the share of gold in overall foreign exchange reserves continued to increase, contradicting claims of any large-scale sale.

The data showed that India’s physical gold reserves stood at around 880 metric tonnes as of April 24, 2026, largely unchanged from previous disclosures. India Gold Demand Falls: Why Indians Are Buying Less Gold After Import Duty Hike.

According to RBI data, the value of gold reserves increased significantly over the past year, rising from $81.82 billion in early May 2025 to around $120.24 billion by late April 2026.

The share of gold within India’s overall foreign exchange reserves has also increased steadily during the period, reflecting both valuation gains and changes in reserve composition.

India’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at around $698.49 billion as of April 24, according to the latest RBI data.

PIB urged users to rely on official RBI communication channels for authentic information regarding the country’s reserves and monetary data.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).