EPFO 3.0 Explained: When Will UPI and ATM PF Withdrawals Start, How Much Can EPF Members Withdraw?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to launch EPFO 3.0, a major digital upgrade designed to make provident fund services faster, simpler, and completely paperless. The new system will allow EPF members to withdraw and transfer funds through UPI and UPI-enabled ATMs, significantly reducing processing time for claims.

What Is EPFO 3.0?

EPFO 3.0 is a technology-driven overhaul of the provident fund system aimed at improving digital services for over seven crore subscribers. The platform will enable members to access their EPF accounts, submit claims, transfer funds, and update details online with minimal paperwork.

The upgrade is expected to make PF withdrawals as easy as conducting a banking transaction through UPI. EPFO New Rules: When Can You Withdraw 100% of Your EPF Corpus Without Giving Any Reason?

When Will UPI and ATM PF Withdrawals Begin?

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has confirmed that testing of the new system has been completed. However, the government has not yet announced an official launch date for EPFO 3.0.

Once rolled out, members will be able to transfer eligible PF balances directly to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts using UPI and UPI-enabled ATMs. EPFO 3.0 Brings Instant PF Access: What UPI Withdrawals, ATM Cards and New Rules Mean for You.

How Much PF Can Members Withdraw?

Under the proposed EPFO 3.0 framework, members may be allowed to withdraw between 50% and 75% of their EPF corpus, depending on eligibility conditions. At least 25% of the provident fund balance will remain protected as a mandatory retention amount.

In another major relief, the auto-settlement limit for claims has been increased from INR 1 lakh to INR 5 lakh. This means eligible subscribers could receive approved claims within three days for purposes such as medical emergencies, education, marriage, home purchase, or house construction.

Other Key Changes for EPF Members

EPFO is also introducing WhatsApp-based member services, allowing users to access information and support through a verified WhatsApp account. Members will be able to receive updates in regional languages and access services round the clock.

Additionally, Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG app will enable instant UAN activation, passbook access, profile updates, and online claim submissions.

Will EPFO 3.0 Affect EPS Pension Funds?

No. The proposed ATM and UPI withdrawal facilities will apply only to EPF balances, including employee and employer contributions to the provident fund account. Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) funds will remain unaffected by the new withdrawal mechanism.

EPFO 3.0 is expected to transform how subscribers access their retirement savings, making fund withdrawals faster, more transparent, and more convenient than ever before.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).