FirstCry-Backed Swara Baby Products Plans INR 1,000 Crore IPO

Swara Baby Products, a prominent contract manufacturer in the disposable hygiene segment and majority-owned by e-commerce giant FirstCry, is preparing to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of up to ₹1,000 crore. The strategic move, with draft papers expected to be filed with SEBI this month, positions the company to capitalise on the rapidly expanding Indian hygiene market and the growing demand for private label and outsourced manufacturing solutions from global brands.

Swara Baby Products is set to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in June, aiming to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through its public issue. The proposed IPO is anticipated to include a combination of fresh equity issuance and an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, allowing promoters and early investors to monetise part of their holdings. JM Financial and Avendus Capital have been appointed as the book-running lead managers for the issue. FirstCry’s parent company, Brainbees Solutions Ltd., holds a significant stake in Swara Baby Products, reinforcing the strategic alignment between the manufacturing firm and the broader baby and maternal care ecosystem. OpenAI IPO: ChatGPT Maker Files Confidential SEC Paperwork for Potential Public Listing, Says Timing of Stock Market Debut Yet To Be Decided.

Beyond the Brand: A Manufacturing Powerhouse

Unlike many consumer-facing brands, Swara Baby Products operates primarily as an outsourced manufacturing partner for global hygiene behemoths. The company specialises in producing a diverse range of disposable hygiene products, including various styles of baby diapers, adult diapers, sanitary napkins, and panty liners. Since its inception in 2021, Swara Baby has rapidly expanded its portfolio to seven distinct product categories, manufacturing for multinational consumer goods companies such as Unicharm, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Kimberly-Clark, and Kenvue.

The company operates four manufacturing facilities located in Pithampur and Indore, Madhya Pradesh. This robust manufacturing capability has fuelled impressive financial growth, with revenue escalating to ₹943 crore in FY25 from ₹545 crore in FY23, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) exceeding 30% over the period. Profit after tax also saw substantial growth, rising to ₹81 crore from ₹26 crore in the same timeframe. Furthermore, Swara Baby has strategically expanded its footprint, acquiring KA Hygiene and Solis Hygiene in December 2025 and establishing Swara Corp in the US to facilitate international trading of its disposable hygiene products.

India's Booming Hygiene Market

The Indian baby care products market is experiencing robust growth, propelled by increasing parental awareness about infant hygiene and wellness, rising disposable incomes, and the expansion of urbanisation and nuclear families. Market projections estimate the Indian baby care products market, valued at approximately USD 4.82 billion in 2025, could reach USD 10.62 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.17%.

This growth is further bolstered by expanding e-commerce penetration and a heightened focus on dermatologically tested, safe, and natural formulations. The baby toiletries segment, encompassing essential items like diapers and wipes, currently holds a significant share, while a growing preference for organic and chemical-free products is shaping market trends. The disposable hygiene market as a whole in India is also witnessing strong expansion, driven by improved hygiene awareness and increased penetration of organised retail.

Strategic Positioning and Investor Outlook

Swara Baby Products' business model as a contract manufacturer for established global brands presents a distinct strategic advantage. This approach allows the company to leverage existing market demand and client relationships, mitigating some of the extensive brand-building and marketing costs typically associated with direct-to-consumer models. The association with FirstCry (Brainbees Solutions Ltd.), a significant player in the Indian infant, maternity, and children's products market that itself went public in August 2024, could garner heightened investor interest.

Investors are likely to scrutinise Swara Baby's dependency on its large multinational clients, its volume-driven business model, and the proposed utilisation of IPO proceeds. The strong underlying growth of the broader Indian baby care and disposable hygiene market, coupled with Swara's proven execution and expansion, may appeal to investors seeking exposure to this high-growth sector. SEBI Reviewing Broker, IPO, Analyst Norms as Part of Next Reform Phase: Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

What To Watch Next

All eyes will now be on the formal filing of Swara Baby Products' DRHP with SEBI. The document will provide crucial details regarding the IPO's structure, valuation, and the specific deployment of funds. Following the filing, investor roadshows and the subsequent regulatory approval process will set the stage for the public issue. Market participants will closely monitor subscription levels and pricing dynamics, especially as the company operates in a specialised segment with robust demand from leading consumer brands.

Swara Baby Products’ impending IPO underscores the dynamism of India's consumer goods manufacturing sector and the strategic importance of backward integration for large e-commerce platforms like FirstCry. The public debut will offer investors a unique opportunity to participate in the growth story of a key player quietly powering some of the biggest hygiene brands in the country and beyond.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).