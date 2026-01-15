New Delhi, January 15: The Government of India has introduced a new Unified Salary Account scheme for Central Government employees, aiming to simplify salary banking and offer uniform, enhanced financial benefits across departments. The initiative is part of a broader push to improve financial security, ease of banking, and employee welfare through a standardized, premium salary account structure.

Higher Insurance Cover at No Extra Cost

One of the biggest highlights of the Unified Salary Account is its robust insurance package. Eligible employees will receive Personal Accidental Insurance (Death) coverage ranging from INR 55 lakh to INR 1.5 crore, depending on the bank providing the account. In addition, Air Accidental Insurance coverage can go up to INR 2 crore. These insurance benefits are offered without any additional premium, providing strong financial protection to employees and their families. EPFO 2.0: Higher Wage Ceilings, ATM-Based PF Withdrawals and Simplified New Rules To Define 2026 – FAQs Answered.

Lower Loan Costs and Banking Advantages

The scheme also focuses on reducing borrowing costs. Central Government employees can avail home, car, and personal loans at preferential interest rates, with many banks offering a complete waiver on processing fees.

Other key banking perks include:

• Zero balance salary account with no maintenance charges

• Unlimited free ATM withdrawals across all banks

• Free multi city cheque books and demand drafts

• Locker rent waivers, subject to bank specific eligibility

Premium Lifestyle and Travel Benefits

The Unified Salary Account goes beyond basic banking by adding lifestyle benefits usually seen in high end private salary accounts. Employees will get complimentary access to airport lounges across India, making both official and personal travel more comfortable. Union Budget 2026: Know Date, Time and Live Streaming Details.

Participating banks are also offering cashback on shopping and fuel, along with free or discounted health check ups, concierge services, and other value added benefits.

Why the Unified Salary Account Matters

Earlier, salary account benefits varied widely based on department or bank. With this centralized approach, all Central Government employees can now access a consistent set of high quality banking services regardless of rank or posting location.

The scheme is being implemented through partnerships with leading public and private sector banks. Employees can shift their existing salary accounts to the Unified Salary Account format to start enjoying the new benefits immediately.

Overall, the Unified Salary Account is expected to improve employee satisfaction while encouraging banks to compete on service quality and innovation for government clients.

