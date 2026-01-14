New Delhi, January 14: Union Budget 2026-27 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1, 2026, making it a historic first for India. The Budget speech will begin at 11:00 am in the Lok Sabha, outlining the government’s financial priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Union Budget, officially known as the Annual Financial Statement, lays out the Centre’s estimated receipts and expenditures for the year starting April 1, 2026. This Budget is expected to focus on economic growth, fiscal consolidation, infrastructure push, and social welfare spending amid evolving domestic and global challenges. Union Budget 2026 Date: CCPA Proposes February 1 for Budget 2026-27; Final Decision Expected Soon.

When Is Union Budget of India 2026?

• Date: February 1, 2026

• Day: Sunday (first-ever Sunday Budget presentation)

• Time: 11:00 am

• Venue: Lok Sabha, Parliament of India

Why Union Budget 2026 Is Historic

The 2026-27 Union Budget marks the first time in Indian history that the Budget will be presented on a Sunday. The 11:00 am timing continues the practice introduced in 1999, moving away from the colonial-era evening presentations. MSME Expectations From Union Budget 2026: Higher GST Exemptions and Interest Subsidies, Check Details.

Budget Session of Parliament: Full Schedule

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 28, 2026, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses.

According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the session will be held in two phases:

• Phase 1: January 28 to February 13, 2026

• Phase 2: March 9 to April 2, 2026

A recess between the two phases will allow parliamentary standing committees to scrutinize ministry-wise budget allocations.

Constitutional Basis of Union Budget

Under Article 112 of the Indian Constitution, the Union Budget is presented as the Annual Financial Statement. It provides a detailed account of government income, expenditure, fiscal deficit, and borrowing plans for the next financial year.

Key Focus Areas in Union Budget 2026-27

Based on pre-Budget consultations and expert expectations, major focus areas may include:

• Education & Infrastructure: Higher spending to improve quality, access, and physical infrastructure

• State-Specific Demands: Requests such as special fiscal packages and defense innovation corridors

• GST & Fiscal Strategy: Revenue protection, GST reforms, and fiscal deficit management

Finance Minister Sitharaman held consultations with state finance ministers on January 10, 2026, to factor in regional priorities.

Where to Watch Union Budget 2026 Live

The Union Budget speech will be broadcast live on Sansad TV and leading news channels. Digital viewers can watch the live stream and download Budget documents from the official portal indiabudget.gov.in after the speech.

