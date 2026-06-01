Gold Rate Today, June 1, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold rates in India registered a marginal decline today, June 1, continuing a week-long cooling trend after scaling notable highs earlier in the month. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, June 1, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

According to data tracked by the business and financial portal Good Returns, the national average for 24-carat gold dropped to INR 1,56,050 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold shifted to INR 1,43,040 per 10 grams. This modest dip comes amid changing dynamics in international markets, fluctuating crude oil rates, and a slight cooling of regional safe-haven demand.

National Average Breakdown of Gold Rates

Purchasers looking at larger consumer quantities will find the standard 10-gram rate for 24-carat (99.9 per cent pure) gold sitting at INR 1,56,050 today, compared to INR 1,56,060 recorded yesterday. For 22-carat gold, which is widely favoured by retail buyers for traditional jewellery manufacturing, the price is INR 1,43,040 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, lighter 18-carat gold options average approximately INR 1,17,030 per 10 grams nationwide.

Gold Rate Today, June 1 , 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200 Mumbai INR 1,43,040 INR 1,56,050 Chennai INR 1,44,990 INR 1,58,170 Ahmedabad INR 1,43,090 INR 1,56,100 Kolkata INR 1,43,040 INR 1,56,050 Bengaluru INR 1,43,040 INR 1,56,050 Hyderabad INR 1,43,040 INR 1,56,050 Jaipur INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200 Pune INR 1,43,040 INR 1,56,050 Noida INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200 Gurugram INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200 Ghaziabad INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200 Lucknow INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200 Bhopal INR 1,43,090 INR 1,56,050 Jodhpur INR 1,45,240* INR 1,58,430* Srinagar INR 1,45,240* INR 1,58,430*

Gold Rate Today: Key Drivers Behind Gold Rates

Market analysts attribute the steady moderation observed over the last few trading sessions to a temporary stabilisation of global commodity bottlenecks. Earlier in 2026, severe tensions in West Asia and maritime blockades along critical shipping corridors had pushed global spot gold past historical peaks, driven by a global flight to safe-haven assets. 8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: Check Level 6 Basic Pay and Possible Arrears Under Different Fitment Factors.

The current domestic price correction is also being influenced by a stabilisation in international oil valuations. When energy import costs decline, it alleviates local inflation concerns, marginally reducing the immediate domestic reliance on gold as an inflation hedge.

Consumers evaluating these base rates should note that final billing at jewellery showrooms will reflect additional overheads. The base value figures published by Good Returns do not account for local making charges - which vary significantly by ornament complexity - or the mandatory 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) applied at the point of sale.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 08:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).