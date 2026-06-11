Gold Rate Today, June 11, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold rate in India held steady in early trade on Thursday, June 11, consolidating after a sharp correction observed during the previous week. According to the tracking data on the Good Returns website, the national average for 24-carat gold stands at INR 1,52,720 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the standard 22-carat gold, largely preferred by jewellery buyers, is retailing at INR 1,39,990 per 10 grams.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, June 11, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, June 10, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today, June 11, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,40,140 INR 1,55,900 Mumbai INR 1,39,990 INR 1,52,720 Chennai INR 1,41,990 INR 1,54,900 Ahmedabad INR 1,40,040 INR 1,55,800 Kolkata INR 1,39,990 INR 1,52,720 Bengaluru INR 1,39,990 INR 1,52,720 Hyderabad INR 1,39,990 INR 1,52,720 Jaipur INR 1,40,140 INR 1,55,900 Pune INR 1,39,990 INR 1,52,720 Noida INR 1,40,140 INR 1,55,900 Gurugram INR 1,40,140 INR 1,55,900 Ghaziabad INR 1,40,140 INR 1,55,900 Lucknow INR 1,40,140 INR 1,55,900 Bhopal INR 1,40,040 INR 1,55,800 Jodhpur INR 1,40,150 INR 1,55,910 Srinagar INR 1,40,150 INR 1,55,910

The current stability follows a massive multi-day drop that altered the bullion trajectory for June. Over a consecutive three-day window ending late last week, 24-carat gold prices plunged by nearly INR 3,490 per 10 grams, pulling the asset down from its higher monthly thresholds.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the August 2026 futures contract closed the previous weekly session at INR 1,55,600 per 10 grams, marking a single-day drop of 2.5 per cent during Friday's session. Market analysts attribute this underlying pressure to shifts in the global macroeconomic landscape. The combination of strong U.S. non-farm payroll data and shifting geopolitical risk premiums compressed international spot gold prices to a notable 2026 low of approximately USD 4,330 per ounce by Friday's closing bell. PM Ujjwala Yojana Subsidy Cut: Government Reduces Annual Subsidised LPG Cylinder Quota From 9 to 4.

Market trackers are advising a cautious approach as domestic commodities exchanges reopen for the week. The initial trend remains highly sensitive to international spot benchmarks and variations in the US Dollar Index. Technical indicators suggest that domestic gold futures face immediate support on the lower end near INR 1,52,000 per 10 grams, with dynamic resistance capping short-term rallies near the INR 1,63,000 mark. Consumers should note that listed portal rates exclude the mandatory 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) and localised making charges added at retail jewellery showrooms

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).