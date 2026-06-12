Gold Rate Today, June 12, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Retail gold prices in India witnessed a sharp decline on Friday, June 12, continuing a significant multi-day correction across primary consumer markets. According to retail transaction tracking by the financial portal Goodreturns, prices for 24-carat pure gold slid below the threshold of INR 1,46,000 per 10 grams in multiple metropolitan hubs, marking a steep contraction from peaks recorded earlier in the month. The latest nationwide pricing metrics from Goodreturns index the spot value of standard 24-carat gold at approximately INR 1,45,630 per 10 grams.

Concurrently, the rate for 22-carat gold - the baseline purity metric heavily used by domestic jewellers to design traditional ornaments - settled down at INR 1,33,490 per 10 grams. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, June 12, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, June 11, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

National Pricing and Multi-Day Correction Breakdown

The mid-week correction has effectively erased substantial chunk values from the yellow metal's position within a matter of days. Retail trackers indicated that the overall correction trend for June has accelerated a downward loop of roughly 2.91 per cent to 4.71 per cent against opening month baselines. According to the Goodreturns morning dashboard data, the baseline cost distribution across standard market weights is structured as follows:

24-Carat Pure Gold (99.9 per cent purity): Quoted at INR 1,45,630 per 10 grams.

22-Carat Jewellery Gold (91.6 per cent purity): Charted at INR 1,33,490 per 10 grams.

18-Carat Low-Tier Gold (75.0 per cent purity): Positioned at INR 1,09,220 per 10 grams.

Variations in Regional Retail Hubs

While the baseline trends pointed consistently downward, localised consumer pricing registered minor variations across separate states. These variations are a direct byproduct of contrasting state-level octroi taxes, logistical shipping overheads, and local market associations. The localised 10-gram price matrix mapped by Goodreturns across major urban consumption hubs highlights these differences:

Gold Rate Today, June 12, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,33,640 INR 1,45,780 Mumbai INR 1,33,490 INR 1,45,630 Chennai INR 1,34,990 INR 1,47,270 Ahmedabad INR 1,33,540 INR 1,45,680 Kolkata INR 1,33,490 INR 1,45,630 Bengaluru INR 1,33,490 INR 1,45,630 Hyderabad INR 1,33,490 INR 1,45,630 Jaipur INR 1,33,640 INR 1,45,780 Pune INR 1,33,490 INR 1,45,630 Noida INR 1,33,640 INR 1,45,780 Gurugram INR 1,33,640 INR 1,45,780 Ghaziabad INR 1,33,640 INR 1,45,780 Lucknow INR 1,33,640 INR 1,45,780 Bhopal INR 1,33,540 INR 1,45,680 Jodhpur INR 1,36,590* INR 1,49,000 * Srinagar INR 1,36,590* INR 1,49,000 *

Macroeconomic Triggers Behind the Plunge

Market analysts link the abrupt cooling of the domestic gold market to shifting global geopolitics and stabilising international trade indicators. The primary driving force behind the global sell-off stems from concrete progress regarding a potential diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran. As optimism mounted over an emerging memorandum of understanding designed to de-escalate Middle Eastern tensions and safely reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, global equities and Wall Street indices staged a massive relief rally. This rapid return of investor risk appetite triggered significant capital outflows from safe-haven assets, dealing a severe blow to international spot bullion and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 11, 2026.

Outlook for Retail Consumers

With local rates for 24-carat gold testing multi-month lows, the current market dynamic is providing localised retail buyers with a more accessible window ahead of seasonal family events and festival demands. However, wealth managers advise a measured approach. Given the immediate volatility caused by shifting geopolitical headlines, market experts suggest that consumers stagger their physical purchases over a period of weeks to average out pricing risks, while ensuring that any jewellery bought carries the verified six-digit Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) code mandatory under Bureau of Indian Standards regulations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 08:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).