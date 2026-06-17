Gold Rate Today, June 17, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Retail gold prices (gold rates) n India experienced a minor correction on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, breaking a multi-day rally. According to data tracked by the financial portal GoodReturns, the price of 24-karat gold dipped by INR 10 per 10 grams, bringing the national average down to INR 1,51,360. This marginal decline comes as global markets adopt a cautious stance ahead of major macroeconomic updates. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, June 17, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, June 16, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

National Price Breakdown of Gold

The price reduction was reflected across all major purity segments. The national average for 22-karat gold, which is widely preferred for traditional jewellery fabrication, dropped by INR 10 to stand at INR 1,38,740 per 10 grams. Similarly, the lower-purity 18-karat gold declined by INR 10, reaching INR 1,13,520 per 10 grams. Industry experts note that these published figures represent the base retail rates. The final consumer price at retail outlets typically includes an additional 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) alongside localised making charges.

Gold Rate Today, March 03, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,38,890 INR 1,51,510 Mumbai INR 1,38,740 INR 1,51,360 Chennai INR 1,40,590 INR 1,53,370 Ahmedabad INR 1,38,790 INR 1,51,410 Kolkata INR 1,38,740 INR 1,51,360 Bengaluru INR 1,38,740 INR 1,51,360 Hyderabad INR 1,38,740 INR 1,51,360 Jaipur INR 1,38,890 INR 1,51,510 Pune INR 1,38,740 INR 1,51,360 Noida INR 1,38,890 INR 1,51,510 Gurugram INR 1,38,890 INR 1,51,510 Ghaziabad INR 1,38,890 INR 1,51,510 Lucknow INR 1,38,890 INR 1,51,510 Bhopal INR 1,38,790 INR 1,51,410 Jodhpur INR 1,39,060* INR 1,51,690* Srinagar INR 1,39,060* INR 1,51,690*

Major City Wise Variations in Gold Prices

Due to local market dynamics, supply logistics, and state-level taxation, retail gold rates continued to vary across major urban centers.

Mumbai and Kolkata: Both metropolitan markets aligned closely with the national average, trading at INR 1,51,360 for 24-karat and INR 1,38,740 for 22-karat gold per 10 grams.

Both metropolitan markets aligned closely with the national average, trading at INR 1,51,360 for 24-karat and INR 1,38,740 for 22-karat gold per 10 grams. Delhi: Retail rates in the national capital maintained a slight premium, holding at INR 1,51,510 for 24-karat and INR 1,38,890 for 22-karat gold.

Retail rates in the national capital maintained a slight premium, holding at INR 1,51,510 for 24-karat and INR 1,38,890 for 22-karat gold. Chennai: Consistently commanding the highest bullion rates in the country due to high localised demand, Chennai recorded prices of INR 1,53,370 for 24-karat and INR 1,40,590 for 22-karat gold.

Consistently commanding the highest bullion rates in the country due to high localised demand, Chennai recorded prices of INR 1,53,370 for 24-karat and INR 1,40,590 for 22-karat gold. Bangalore and Hyderabad: Markets in these southern hubs tracked at par with Mumbai, closing at INR 1,51,360 for 24-karat and INR 1,38,740 for 22-karat gold.

Market Drivers and Global Context

The subtle downward movement on Wednesday is largely attributed to profit-booking following a volatile trading week. Bullion markets experienced a sharp upward surge earlier in the month, driven by geopolitical shifts, including progress on a US-Iran peace framework, which temporarily weakened the US dollar. Market analysts point out that international investors are currently maintaining a watchful profile. Trading volume remains measured as the market awaits the conclusions of the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, chaired by Kevin Warsh. The upcoming policy statements are expected to dictate the trajectory of global interest rates and inflationary pressures for the remainder of the quarter.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 08:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).