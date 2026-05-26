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Gold Rate Today, May 26, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold prices in India remained firm on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, amid steady global bullion trends and continued domestic demand. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, May 26, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

By Team Latestly | Published: May 26, 2026 08:53 AM IST
Gold Rate Today, May 26, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
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Gold prices in India remained firm on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, amid steady global bullion trends and continued domestic demand. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, fluctuations in the US dollar, and expectations around future interest rate decisions by the US Federal Reserve continued to support safe-haven buying in gold. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, May 26, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

Retail jewellery demand also remained active due to the ongoing wedding season across several parts of the country. Analysts said gold prices are likely to stay elevated in the near term as investors monitor international market developments and inflation-related signals. Gold Rate Today, May 25, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As per the latest market trends, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,52,900 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,40,300 per 10 grams in most Indian cities. Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again: Fuel Rates Raised Again for 4th Time in 12 Days; Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) May 26, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR)
Delhi 1,40,300 1,52,900
Mumbai 1,40,300 1,52,900
Chennai 1,40,300 1,52,900
Kolkata 1,39,700 1,52,300
Bengaluru 1,40,300 1,52,900
Hyderabad 1,40,300 1,52,900
Ahmedabad 1,40,300 1,52,900
Jaipur 1,40,300 1,52,900
Lucknow 1,40,300 1,52,900
Bhopal 1,40,300 1,52,900
Srinagar 1,40,300 1,52,900
Jodhpur 1,40,300 1,52,900
Noida 1,40,300 1,52,900
Ghaziabad 1,40,300 1,52,900
Gurugram 1,40,300 1,52,900

Gold prices continued to trade on a strong note across major Indian cities on May 26, 2026, backed by firm global cues and sustained safe-haven demand. Robust jewellery buying and resilient investor sentiment are keeping bullion prices elevated. Buyers are advised to check live market rates before purchasing, as final prices may vary depending on GST, making charges, and jeweller-specific premiums.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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