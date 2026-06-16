HDFC Bank Opening Bell Updates: Global Cues, FII/DII Flows in Focus

HDFC Bank shares are poised for an interesting session, having closed yesterday at ₹777.35. Early indications show the stock opening higher at ₹780.50, trading at ₹781.80 with a modest gain of +0.57% and a volume of over 3 million shares in pre-open trade. This initial uptick suggests a cautiously optimistic sentiment among early traders, building on the broader market's positive momentum from the previous session.

HDFCBANK – Stock Updates as of (9:40AM, 16 Jun 2026) LTP ₹781.80 Open ₹780.50 High ₹783.55 Low ₹779.45 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 3,011,723 % Chg +0.57%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets closed Monday, June 15, 2026, on a strong note, driven by hopes of a tentative US-Iran deal that eased concerns over energy supply disruptions. The US S&P 500 rallied by 1.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.1%. This positive sentiment was reflected in Indian benchmark indices, which advanced on Monday, aided by lower commodity prices. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian cash segment on June 15, with an inflow of ₹200.05 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) showed robust buying interest, infusing ₹3,189.26 crore. For the banking sector, a significant tailwind emerges from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent FCNR(B) deposit scheme, which allows banks to offer higher interest rates and provides a dollar-rupee swap facility, potentially boosting deposit growth for lenders like HDFC Bank. However, the looming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on June 16-17, following a May CPI reading of 4.2% year-over-year, which has led markets to price in a higher probability of a Fed rate hike by year-end, remains a key macro event to monitor.

Recent Developments

In recent days, HDFC Bank has been in focus regarding internal governance matters. The bank has dismissed reports of alleged irregular payments of ₹45 crore, stating that an internal vigilance investigation and reviews by appointed law firms found "no material impact" and "no merit" in concerns raised by a former chairman. Furthermore, the bank recently increased its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points across various tenors, effective June 8, 2026, which could support its Net Interest Margins (NIMs). Analysts at Nomura highlight HDFC Bank as a "potential standout beneficiary" of the RBI's new FCNR(B) deposit scheme. The broader analyst consensus on HDFC Bank remains strong, with an average "Strong Buy" rating and a 12-month price target of ₹1,040, suggesting a potential upside of over 40% from current levels.

Key Levels to Watch

For today's session, traders should keep a close eye on the immediate resistance levels for HDFC Bank, identified around ₹780.24, followed by ₹788.02 and ₹801.59. On the downside, critical support levels are pegged at ₹758.89, ₹745.32, and ₹737.54. The stock's previous close was ₹777.35, with an opening today at ₹780.50, and has seen an intraday high of ₹783.55 and a low of ₹779.45. The 52-week trading range for HDFC Bank spans from ₹726.65 to ₹1,020.50. While some technical indicators suggest a "Strong Buy" and a bullish outlook based on moving averages, a contrasting view points to a "Strong Bearish Trend" with the stock trading below major EMAs. This divergence warrants careful consideration.

Opening Outlook

As the market opens, HDFC Bank's trajectory will likely be influenced by the continuation of positive global cues and sustained buying from domestic institutions. The stock's ability to hold above its immediate resistance levels, particularly around the ₹780-₹788 band, will be crucial for maintaining upward momentum. Traders should monitor FII activity closely, as any significant change could impact sentiment. Given the upcoming Fed FOMC meeting and mixed technical signals, volatility cannot be ruled out. While the banking sector appears to have tailwinds, a cautious approach, focusing on key technical levels and broader market dynamics, is advisable as the session unfolds.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).