HDFC Bank Share Price Today, June 11, 2026: Stock Dips Intraday by 0.70%

HDFC Bank (NSE: HDFCBANK) shares are trading in negative territory during today's session, currently at INR 741.65. The stock opened at INR 743.00, touched an intraday high of INR 746.00, and registered a low of INR 740.10. This marks a decline of approximately -0.70% from its previous close of INR 746.85. Trading volume currently stands at 5,909,052 shares, which appears subdued compared to the elevated activity seen in recent days.

HDFCBANK – Stock Updates as of (10:15AM, 11 Jun 2026) LTP INR 741.65 Open INR 743.00 High INR 746.00 Low INR 740.10 52W High INR 0.00 52W Low INR 0.00 Volume 5,909,052 % Chg -0.70%

The private sector banking major finds itself navigating a challenging landscape, with the current price of INR 741.65 placing it notably close to its 52-week low of INR 726.65. This persistent downtrend is evident as the stock is also significantly below its 52-week high of INR 1,020.50. HDFC Bank shares have plummeted over 25% this year, reflecting broader market concerns and specific governance issues that surfaced after the former chairman's resignation and an internal probe into marketing expenditures. The stock is currently trading below its 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages, signalling a persistent downtrend in the short to medium term. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 11, 2026: ZEEL, Lenskart, Bank of Baroda Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

A key development influencing the banking sector, including HDFC Bank, is the recent repricing of Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits. On June 10, 2026, several banks, including HDFC Bank, increased rates on these deposits, with HDFC Bank hiking its FCNR(B) rates by 300 basis points to 6% for three- to five-year tenures. This move comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) eased regulatory restrictions on FCNR(B) deposits, allowing banks to attract crucial dollar inflows and strengthen their foreign-currency funding base. Analysts anticipate lenders could raise as much as USD 35 billion to USD 40 billion through these deposits until September this year.

Further, HDFC Bank's board has recommended a final dividend of INR 13 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, with June 19, 2026, fixed as the record date for eligible shareholders. This dividend announcement, made in April, continues to be a point of interest for investors. SpaceX IPO Attracts Over USD 250 Billion in Investor Demand, Shaping Up To Be the Largest Offering in History.

Market participants are also keenly watching option activity around HDFC Bank. On June 11, 2026, significant volumes were observed in call options at the INR 780 and INR 800 strike prices, indicating speculative interest. Additionally, on June 10, 2026, both call options at the INR 740 strike price and put options at the INR 740 and INR 730 strikes saw robust activity, suggesting a divergence in directional bets ahead of the June expiry. This heightened options trading coincides with HDFC Bank seeing high-value trading and elevated volumes yesterday, despite mixed technical signals. In broader banking sector news, the Central Government reappointed Swaminathan Janakiraman as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for another two-year term, effective June 26, 2026.

For the remainder of the trading session, investors will be closely monitoring deposit growth trends and any further clarity on net interest margin (NIM) stability, particularly in light of the repriced FCNR(B) deposits and ongoing competition for funds. The stock's ability to hold above recent lows will be a key technical watchpoint amidst the fluctuating market sentiment.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).