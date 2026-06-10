SpaceX IPO Attracts Over USD 250 Billion in Investor Demand, Shaping Up To Be the Largest Offering in History

Investor interest in Elon Musk’s aerospace firm, SpaceX, has surged ahead of its initial public offering, with demand for shares reaching more than USD 250 billion. According to reports, the offering is currently oversubscribed by three and a half to four times the target raise of USD 75 billion, positioning the event to become the largest IPO in history.

The company is currently in the final stages of its marketing process. Senior executives, including SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen, have been engaging with institutional investors to outline the firm's strategic vision. While interest levels remain subject to change, the final pricing for the shares is expected to be determined on Thursday afternoon. SpaceX IPO Update: Elon Musk’s Aerospace Firm Maintains USD 135 Per Share Price Ahead of Stock Market Debut.

SpaceX IPO, Company Growth Potential

SpaceX’s roadshow materials have highlighted the company’s dominant position in the global rocket-launching market and the expansion of its Starlink satellite internet service. Beyond its current operations, the firm has proposed a significant shift in infrastructure development, citing a USD 23 trillion USD market opportunity within artificial intelligence.

The company has argued that traditional terrestrial data centres face growth limitations in the United States, suggesting that space-based infrastructure could bypass these hurdles. SpaceX contends that its launch capabilities allow for the construction of AI compute capacity in orbit, which it believes will generate substantial future demand as global data requirements continue to increase.

Market volatility amid IPO anticipation

The massive demand for SpaceX shares comes against a backdrop of wider market instability, with the Nasdaq composite experiencing significant volatility in recent trading sessions. Some analysts have suggested that the aggressive pursuit of IPO allocations may be contributing to broader market retreats as investors liquidate other positions to raise capital. SpaceX IPO Launch Set for Nasdaq Debut on June 12; Elon Musk's Company Targeting USD 1.77 Trillion Valuation.

Despite the current economic uncertainty, the firm continues to emphasise its role in bridging the global digital divide. By reducing the costs associated with accessing space, SpaceX aims to connect over three billion people to the internet, framing its mission as a solution to critical global infrastructure challenges.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).