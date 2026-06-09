HAL Share Price Today, June 9, 2026: Hindustan Aeronautics Stocks Hold Steady on Strong Production Outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (NSE: HAL) is trading flat in intraday session today, with its shares currently at INR 4,240.80. The defence PSU opened at INR 4,238.00 and has since seen an intraday high of INR 4,265.00 and a low of INR 4,220.50. The stock is registering a marginal gain of +0.07% over its previous close of INR 4,238.00. While the percentage change is modest, trading volumes appear robust at 147,161 shares, indicating sustained investor interest.

HAL – Stock Updates as of (9:50AM, 09 Jun 2026) LTP INR 4,240.80 Open INR 4,238.00 High INR 4,265.00 Low INR 4,220.50 52W High INR 0.00 52W Low INR 0.00 Volume 147,161 % Chg +0.07%

Currently, HAL's share price of INR 4,240.80 sits comfortably within its 52-week range. The stock's 52-week high stands at INR 5,147, while its 52-week low is INR 3,479.10. Today's movement keeps the stock well above its annual low, reflecting a positive sentiment that has largely persisted over the past year. The current price is approximately 17.5% below its 52-week high, suggesting there could be further upside potential if current tailwinds continue to play out. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 9, 2026: LIC, GAIL, and Tata Steel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

The stability in HAL's share price comes amidst a flurry of positive news surrounding its production capabilities and the broader Indian defence sector. A significant driver is the accelerated production timeline for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark1A. HAL aims to ready 18-24 LCA Mark1A aircraft by December 2026, marking a substantial surge to meet the Indian Air Force's requirements and fulfill a massive INR 48,000 crore contract. Furthermore, the company has set a revised delivery timeline of August-September 2026 for the first batch of Tejas Mk1A fighter jets, providing concrete revenue visibility and boosting investor confidence.

This production ramp-up is critical for HAL, which boasts a consolidated order backlog exceeding INR 94,000 crore and a total order book of approximately INR 2.5 lakh crore, representing 7.6 times its FY26 revenue. Beyond fighter jets, HAL has also outlined an ambitious long-term plan to manufacture around 1,000 military helicopters within the next two decades, coupled with significant investments in production infrastructure. Reliance Industries Stock Update: Slight Gain After Hitting 52-Week Low.

These developments underscore a structural shift in the Indian aerospace industry, heavily influenced by the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiative. The Defence Ministry's push for indigenous production and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent comments about India becoming a major defence exporter further enhance the sector's outlook. While Nomura maintains a 'Buy' rating on HAL, citing its strong order backlog, Goldman Sachs has a 'Neutral' stance due to concerns regarding execution and potential margin pressure, despite robust revenue visibility.

Investors will be closely watching for further updates on the Tejas Mk1A delivery schedule and any new order inflows, as these are crucial for translating HAL's substantial order book into accelerated revenue recognition. The government's continued focus on strengthening domestic defence manufacturing and exports will likely remain a key long-term catalyst for the stock.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).