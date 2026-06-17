IDBI Bank Stock Update: Share Price Soars 19% on Privatisation Push

IDBI Bank is experiencing a robust rally in intraday trade, with its shares currently trading at ₹91.86, marking a significant gain of +19.07% from its previous close of ₹77.15. The stock opened sharply higher at ₹77.39 and has since climbed to an intraday high of ₹92.25, while maintaining an intraday low of ₹77.32. This strong upward momentum is accompanied by a massive surge in trading volume, with 204,683,433 shares already exchanged, indicating strong investor interest and buying activity.

IDBI – Stock Updates as of (2:02PM, 17 Jun 2026) LTP ₹91.86 Open ₹77.39 High ₹92.25 Low ₹77.32 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 204,683,433 % Chg +19.07%

52-Week Context

Today's substantial upward move places IDBI Bank's stock firmly within its annual trading range. While not yet challenging its 52-week high of ₹118.38, the current price of ₹91.86 represents a significant ascent from its 52-week low of ₹61.01. The powerful rally is pushing the stock towards the upper end of its recent trading levels, indicating a potential re-rating as market sentiment shifts.

Latest Developments

The primary catalyst driving IDBI Bank's spectacular surge today is renewed optimism surrounding its long-pending privatisation. News from June 16, 2026, confirmed that the divestment of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank remains an active process, with the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) currently evaluating the 'Fit and Proper' status of potential bidders. This official affirmation serves to quell earlier market jitters and speculative reports suggesting delays or even the scrapping of the privatisation plan due to bids falling below the reserve price. Several media outlets are attributing today's sharp rise to hopes that the government will indeed proceed with the IDBI Bank divestment in the current fiscal year (FY27), buoyed by a recent series of Offer for Sales (OFSes in other public sector undertakings. The government's continued commitment to offloading its stake, along with that of LIC, is seen as a major positive, potentially leading to a re-rating of the bank's valuation.

Outlook

Investors will be closely watching for further announcements or updates regarding the 'Fit and Proper' assessment by the RBI and the subsequent invitation of financial bids. Any concrete progress on these fronts could sustain the positive momentum. The broader market sentiment and the performance of the banking sector will also play a role in how IDBI Bank's shares close the session.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).