Infosys Stock Update: Share Price Slips Amid Hiring Issues & AI Concerns

Infosys (NSE: INFY) is currently trading lower, with its Last Traded Price (LTP) at INR 1,176.60, marking a decline of 0.93% from its previous close of INR 1,187.60. The stock opened the session at INR 1,193.60, which also serves as its intraday high, before slipping to an intraday low of INR 1,176.50. The current volume stands at 1,108,508 shares, suggesting moderate activity in early trade as investors react to a confluence of sector-specific headwinds and company-specific news.

INFY – Stock Updates as of (9:27AM, 09 Jun 2026) LTP INR 1,176.60 Open INR 1,193.60 High INR 1,193.60 Low INR 1,176.50 52W High INR 0.00 52W Low INR 0.00 Volume 1,108,508 % Chg -0.93%

Today's move places Infosys firmly within the lower end of its 52-week trading range. The stock's 52-week high stands at INR 1,728.00, while its 52-week low is INR 1,089.00. The current price reflects a significant fall of over 31% from its 52-week high, indicating a sustained period of underperformance. The downward pressure today is not testing critical annual support levels but adds to the prevailing cautious sentiment that has kept the stock well below its yearly peaks. Reliance Industries Stock Update: Slight Gain After Hitting 52-Week Low.

The immediate downturn in Infosys' share price is influenced by a combination of recent company-specific news and a broader bearish sentiment sweeping across the Indian IT sector, particularly concerning the disruptive impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Just yesterday, on June 8, 2026, Infosys announced a significant development concerning its recruitment process, deferring online assessment tests and in-person evaluations for over 20,000 job applicants due to detected instances of impersonation and cheating. This corporate announcement, highlighting malpractices in hiring, could contribute to a cautious outlook among investors. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 9, 2026: LIC, GAIL, and Tata Steel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the Indian IT sector as a whole has been grappling with concerns surrounding the rapid advancement of AI and its potential to reduce low-to-mid-level engineering roles, posing a significant socio-economic threat. Reports indicate a sharp decline in tech job openings across India, with the IT index experiencing a notable plunge earlier in June. While Infosys has been actively engaging in AI-driven partnerships, such as expanding collaborations with DNB Bank ASA for financial crime operations and with the Lawn Tennis Association for AI-powered fan experiences, these positive developments have reportedly drawn limited investor enthusiasm amidst broader disruption fears.

Adding to the intraday dynamics, Infosys has an upcoming ex-dividend date on June 10, 2026, for a dividend payout of INR 25 per share. Investors buying shares today or tomorrow would not be eligible for this dividend, which often contributes to a price adjustment around the ex-dividend date. Analyst sentiment remains somewhat subdued, with Infosys currently holding a "Reduce" consensus rating and average price targets implying limited upside from current levels.

Outlook

For the remainder of the session, investors will be closely monitoring broader market sentiment, particularly within the IT sector, and any further updates regarding AI's impact on outsourcing models. The upcoming ex-dividend date for Infosys will likely continue to influence trading behavior.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).