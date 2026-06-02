Infosys Stock Update: Share Price Soars 6% on Bullish Analyst Call

Infosys shares are witnessing a robust rally in Tuesday's intraday trade, currently trading at ₹1,275.40. This marks a significant gain of 6.06% from its previous closing price of ₹1,202.50. The stock opened higher at ₹1,232.50 and has since climbed to an intraday high of ₹1,276.90, touching its low at the opening price. Trading volume is surging, with over 18.6 million shares exchanging hands already, indicating strong buying interest in the counter.

INFY – Stock Updates as of (11:36AM, 02 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,275.40 Open ₹1,232.50 High ₹1,276.90 Low ₹1,232.50 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 18,620,025 % Chg +6.06%

52-Week Context

Today's powerful upward movement places Infosys significantly higher than its recent 52-week low of ₹1,089.1, which was recorded on May 14, 2026. Despite the current rally, the stock is still trading well below its 52-week high of ₹1,727.85, achieved on February 3, 2026. The current gains are driving the stock towards mid-range levels, signaling a potential shift in sentiment after a period of volatility for the IT major. TCS Share Price Today, June 2, 2026: Tata Consultancy Services Stocks Jump Nearly 3% on IT Sector Rally.

Latest Developments

A key catalyst driving Infosys's impressive surge today appears to be a fresh "buy" recommendation from a prominent brokerage. On June 2, 2026, Somil Mehta, Head of Retail Research at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, issued a "top buy call" on Infosys. The expert set a target price of ₹1,270 with a stop loss at ₹1,150, reflecting confidence in the stock's immediate upside potential. The accompanying technical analysis highlighted positive indicators, including a "base formation in the demand zone" on the weekly chart and the emergence of "higher tops and higher bottoms" along with an "inverted head-and-shoulders pattern" on the daily chart. Momentum indicators are also showing a positive crossover, reflecting underlying strength in the stock.

Furthermore, Infosys is benefiting from a broader resurgence in the Indian IT sector. On Monday, June 1, 2026, IT stocks staged a sharp rebound, with the Nifty IT index climbing around 3% and Infosys shares jumping almost 4%. This renewed optimism comes as investors return to the sector after several months of pessimism, which was largely fueled by concerns over Artificial Intelligence (AI) disruption.

Global technology markets are turning positive amid growing excitement surrounding AI, and Infosys itself is actively positioning itself as an end-to-end AI transformation partner. The company is targeting significant opportunities across areas like AI strategy and engineering, data, process automation, and legacy modernization. It anticipates strong growth acceleration by FY27, driven by increasing enterprise AI adoption, productivity gains from automation, and rising demand for digital modernization.

While a TipRanks AI Analyst, Spark, on June 1, 2026, rated INFY as "Outperform" based on strong financials and valuation, it also noted tempering factors such as weak technicals and a conservative FY27 outlook due to competitive and AI-related pricing pressures. Separately, Infosys filed a Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 1, 2026, furnishing a revised notice for its 45th Annual General Meeting and the Integrated Annual Report for the 2025-26 financial year, underscoring ongoing corporate governance and disclosure to shareholders. Reliance Industries Share Price Today, June 2, 2026: Stock Sees Marginal Dip.

Outlook

As the session progresses, traders will be closely watching if Infosys can sustain these robust gains and breach further resistance levels. The stock's ability to hold above the ₹1,270 mark, which aligns with the recent analyst target, could provide further momentum for the remainder of the day.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).