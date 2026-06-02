TCS Share Price Today, June 2, 2026: Tata Consultancy Services Stocks Jump Nearly 3% on IT Sector Rally

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (NSE: TCS) shares are experiencing a significant uptick in Tuesday's intraday trade, currently trading at INR 2,365.60. The IT bellwether opened at INR 2,320.00, marking a strong start to the session, and has since climbed to an intraday high of INR 2,371.90, well above its low of INR 2,316.20. The stock is presently up by a robust 2.97% from its previous close of INR 2,297.40, with trading volumes robust at 1,771,723 shares, indicating strong buying interest fueling the rally.

TCS (NSE: TCS) Share Price Today, June 2, 2026

TCS – Stock Updates as of (9:40AM, 02 Jun 2026) LTP INR 2,365.60 Open INR 2,320.00 High INR 2,371.90 Low INR 2,316.20 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 1,771,723 % Chg +2.97%

Today's ascent brings some much-needed relief to TCS, which has seen its share price hovering near its 52-week low of INR 2,206.40 in recent times, a stark contrast to its 52-week high of INR 3,538.00. The stock has faced a challenging period, experiencing a significant year-to-date decline, and is currently trading well below its annual peak. This current rally marks a noteworthy rebound, testing immediate resistance levels as investors reassess the IT sector's prospects. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 2, 2026: Wipro, Anant Raj, Ola Electric Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

The primary catalyst driving TCS's impressive intraday performance appears to be a broader resurgence in the Indian IT sector, spurred by positive developments in the global technology landscape. The Nifty IT index has surged by 2.66% today, making it the sole sectoral outperformer in a generally subdued market.

This rally is largely attributed to strong earnings reported by major US software companies like Salesforce, Snowflake, and Workday, which have collectively reinforced optimism about robust corporate technology spending on AI, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise software platforms. All ten constituents of the Nifty IT index are participating in this upswing, with TCS itself recording a significant 4% gain within the sectoral rally. The weaker rupee against the dollar is also providing an additional tailwind, boosting the rupee-denominated revenue for export-oriented IT firms like TCS. Suzlon Energy Opening Bell Updates: SEBI Penalty in Focus.

Adding to the positive sentiment, TCS is actively engaging with the investor community. The company is holding analyst and institutional investor meetings, including the Morgan Stanley India Investment Forum today in Mumbai, followed by the BofA India Conference tomorrow. Such interactions often provide a platform for management to discuss strategy and outlook, potentially influencing investor confidence.

In late May, TCS also announced a significant partnership with Mistral to integrate Mistral Forge into enterprise solutions globally, alongside securing a major AI-led business transformation contract from SKF and launching SovereignSecure Cloud™ in Europe, highlighting its continued focus on AI and cloud innovation. Derivative market activity from yesterday also indicated a bullish bias, with heavy trading in INR 2,300 and INR 2,400 call contracts, suggesting expectations of further near-term upside.

Investors will be keenly watching whether TCS can sustain this upward momentum and close above key technical resistance levels for the remainder of the session. The broader market's reaction to potential profit-booking and continued FII flows will also play a crucial role in determining the stock's trajectory.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).