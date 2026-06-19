ITR-3 Filing for AY 2026–27 Goes Live: Check Eligibility, Deadlines and Key Changes

The Income Tax Department has enabled online filing and the Excel utility for ITR-3 for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 on its e-filing portal, allowing eligible taxpayers to begin submitting their returns. The announcement completes the rollout of all major income tax return (ITR) forms for the current assessment year.

ITR-3 is applicable to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) earning income from business or profession, including both audit and non-audit cases. Taxpayers filing under this form can also report additional income streams such as salary or pension, capital gains, income from house property, and other sources. It further covers income received from partnership firms, including remuneration, commission, bonus, or interest. Income Tax Return Calendar: Check Category-Wise ITR Filing Deadlines for AY 2026–27.

Taxpayers without business or professional income are not eligible to use ITR-3 and must instead file using ITR-1, ITR-2, or ITR-4, depending on their income type and eligibility criteria.

For AY 2026-27, the due date for filing ITR-3 is 31 August 2026 for taxpayers not subject to audit. Those requiring an audit must file by 31 October 2026, while transfer pricing cases have a deadline of 30 November 2026. Timely filing remains critical to avoid penalties, notices, and delays in processing refunds. Filing Business Income Under ITR-4? Know the Rules for Choosing and Switching Between Old and New Tax Regimes.

The updated ITR-3 form includes several notable changes. The earlier requirement to separately report capital gains for transactions before and after 23 July 2024 has been removed, simplifying compliance. A new section has been introduced for reporting Futures and Options (F&O) turnover and related income, reflecting increased participation in derivatives trading. Additionally, expanded disclosure requirements have been introduced for deductions under Sections 80G, 80GGC, 80DD, and 80U. A new reporting field has also been added for tax audit details under Section 44BBD.

Earlier, the department had enabled filing utilities for ITR-1 and ITR-4 on May 15, followed by ITR-2 on May 27. With ITR-3 now live, taxpayers across categories can proceed with return filing using the appropriate forms.

Experts advise taxpayers to carefully verify income details, deductions, and supporting documents before submission to ensure compliance and avoid scrutiny.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).