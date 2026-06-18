Income Tax Return Calendar: Check Category-Wise ITR Filing Deadlines for AY 2026–27

Taxpayers filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 must take note of the revised filing schedule, as July 31 is no longer the only due date applicable to all taxpayers. The Income Tax Department has prescribed different deadlines based on the nature of income and audit requirements, making it important for taxpayers to identify the correct filing date to avoid penalties and interest charges.

For salaried individuals, pensioners and other taxpayers filing ITR-1 (Sahaj) or ITR-2, the due date for filing returns for Financial Year (FY) 2025-26 remains July 31, 2026. ITR-1 is generally meant for resident individuals with income up to INR 50 lakh from salary, pension and one house property, while ITR-2 applies to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) with capital gains, multiple house properties or foreign assets but no business income. Filing Business Income Under ITR-4? Know the Rules for Choosing and Switching Between Old and New Tax Regimes.

A major change announced in the Union Budget 2026 is the extension of the filing deadline for non-audit business and professional taxpayers. Individuals and professionals filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 who are not required to undergo a tax audit can now file their returns until August 31, 2026.

Taxpayers whose accounts are subject to audit under the Income Tax Act have until October 31, 2026, to file their returns. Meanwhile, companies and businesses involved in international transactions or specified domestic transactions requiring a transfer pricing report under Section 92E can file returns up to November 30, 2026. ITR Filing AY 2026–27: Income Tax Department Enables ITR-2 Excel Utility; Check Forms, Deadlines and Key Details.

Those who miss the original deadline can still file a belated return by December 31, 2026. Taxpayers who discover errors in an already filed return can submit a revised return until March 31, 2027. An Updated Return (ITR-U) for AY 2026-27 can be filed until March 31, 2031.

Missing the applicable due date may attract late filing fees under Section 234F. Taxpayers with total income up to INR 5 lakh may have to pay a fee of up to INR 1,000, while those earning above INR 5 lakh can face a penalty of up to INR 5,000. Interest under Sections 234A, 234B and 234C may also apply.

With multiple deadlines now applicable, taxpayers should determine the correct category for their return and file within the prescribed due date to avoid penalties, interest and compliance-related issues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).