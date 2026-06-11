ITR Filing 2026: Key Mistakes That Can Trigger Tax Notices and Delay Refunds
As the income tax return (ITR) filing process for Assessment Year (AY) 2026–27 gains momentum, tax experts and authorities are urging individuals to exercise caution when submitting their financial details. Ensuring the accuracy of a return has become increasingly paramount, as errors during the filing stage are leading to defective return notices, strict system scrutiny, and significant delays in the issuance of tax refunds.
New Delhi, June 11: As the income tax return (ITR) filing process for Assessment Year (AY) 2026–27 gains momentum, tax experts and authorities are urging individuals to exercise caution when submitting their financial details. Ensuring the accuracy of a return has become increasingly paramount, as errors during the filing stage are leading to defective return notices, strict system scrutiny, and significant delays in the issuance of tax refunds.
Selecting the Correct Form Remains the Critical First Step
Tax professionals highlight that selecting the appropriate ITR form is the foundational step toward a hassle-free filing experience. While simplified options like ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-4 (Sugam) exist to ease compliance for individual taxpayers, they carry strict eligibility criteria. For example, while ITR-1 can be utilized by individuals with income from up to two house properties, it cannot be used if a taxpayer intends to carry forward a loss from house property. Similarly, possessing any foreign income or assets automatically renders a taxpayer ineligible for these simplified forms, regardless of whether their total income falls below the INR 50 lakh threshold. Filing under an incorrect form flags the return as defective, stalling the processing timeline. ITR Filing 2026: Check Last Date, Belated Return Rules, Updated ITR Deadline and Penalties for Missing Due Date.
The Necessity of Meticulous Data Reconciliation
In today’s highly integrated, data-driven tax compliance environment, discrepancies between a taxpayer's self-reported figures and official records act as immediate red flags. Taxpayers are advised to thoroughly cross-verify their numbers across multiple source documents before final submission. This involves reconciling information from Form 16, Form 16A, and pre-filled portal data against the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS. Why Should You File Your ITR Before July 31? 3 Key Benefits Every Taxpayer Should Know.
Mismatches typically occur due to timing differences, omitted transactions, or data entry errors made by employers and financial institutions regarding Tax Deducted at Source (TDS). Addressing these issues proactively—such as asking a deductor to rectify an erroneous entry before filing—can prevent the automated Centralized Processing Centre (CPC) from halting the return under its risk-management protocols.
Avoiding the Common Pitfalls of Delayed Refunds
Even if the financial numbers match perfectly, procedural oversight can delay the disbursement of a refund. Tax experts point out two frequent administrative mistakes:
-
Failure to E-Verify: Filing the ITR is only the first half of the obligation. Taxpayers must electronically verify their return within the mandatory 30-day window using options like Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or an Electronic Verification Code (EVC). An unverified return is legally treated as invalid, and its processing will not commence.
-
Flawed Bank Account Details: Refunds are directly credited electronically. Any discrepancy in the bank account number or IFSC code, or using an account that has not been pre-validated on the e-filing portal, leads to transaction failures. Furthermore, the bank account must be actively linked with the taxpayer's PAN.
Understanding the Changing Compliance Landscape
The push for flawless reporting coincides with a broader transition period in Indian tax administration, as authorities continue to leverage automated "nudge" campaigns and advanced risk-management frameworks to flag high-risk deductions or inconsistencies. Additionally, taxpayers filing for income earned in the previous fiscal year are reminded that the standard individual deadline of July 31 remains critical. Filing a belated return after the deadline not only invites late fees and interest liabilities but also strips the taxpayer of the ability to carry forward certain losses or choose specific tax regime preferences. Proactive filing and thorough documentation remain the most effective strategies for seamless processing.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 11:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).