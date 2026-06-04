Rajesh Exports Under SEBI Scanner: LIC and Retail Investors’ INR 770 Crore Exposure Comes Under Focus

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has taken stringent interim action against Rajesh Exports Ltd. (BSE: 531500, NSE: RAJESHEXPO), a prominent gold refiner and jewellery exporter, and its Executive Chairman Rajesh Mehta. This move follows prima facie findings of large-scale financial misrepresentation and significant corporate governance lapses, raising concerns over substantial investor wealth, including holdings by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and nearly two lakh retail investors. The regulatory scrutiny underscores SEBI's heightened vigilance over corporate disclosures and investor protection in the Indian markets.

What Happened

SEBI's interim ex-parte order, issued on June 3, 2026, alleges a multi-year pattern of financial irregularities at Rajesh Exports. The investigation, which commenced in March 2024 following a shareholder complaint about persistent outstanding trade receivables, revealed prima facie evidence of misrepresented consolidated revenues amounting to approximately INR 15.15 lakh crore (INR 15.15 trillion) between fiscal years 2021 and 2025. This figure represents nearly 99.8% of the company's reported consolidated revenue during this period, with the regulator describing the aberrations as "egregious and unheard of." Rajesh Exports Chairman Rajesh Mehta Barred by SEBI From Trading Company Shares Amid Financial Irregularities Probe.

The allegations extend to the manipulation of financial statements through non-genuine and unverifiable transactions, improper consolidation of accounts, and unexplained investments. SEBI also noted instances of company funds being routed through Rajesh Mehta's personal bank accounts for derivative trading, with such transactions allegedly disguised as company sales and purchases. Furthermore, the company and its promoter are accused of non-cooperation with forensic auditors and investigators by denying access to critical accounting systems and financial records, often citing Swiss data protection laws, an explanation dismissed by the regulator. Rajesh Exports Stock Update: Share Price Plunges on SEBI's Revenue Inflation Allegations.

Why It Matters for Investors

The regulatory action has immediate and profound implications for a diverse set of investors. As of March 2026, LIC, India's largest insurer, held a significant 10.80% stake in Rajesh Exports. Alongside this institutional holding, approximately 1.94 lakh retail investors collectively owned 14.13% of the company, with their investments now potentially exposed to the fallout from these allegations. The reported ₹770 crore figure circulating in initial reports could be an underestimation, as broader estimates suggest public investors may have already lost approximately INR 12,725 crore in wealth, given the stock's substantial decline from its peak.

This situation highlights the vulnerability of retail investors, whose participation in the Indian stock market has surged in recent years. SEBI's proactive stance in investigating such large-scale alleged misrepresentations reinforces its commitment to safeguarding market integrity and investor confidence, particularly in the small-cap segment, where heightened surveillance has been a recent focus.

Rajesh Exports: The Business and Its Challenges

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Rajesh Exports has positioned itself as a multinational player in the gold and jewellery sector, involved in refining, designing, and selling gold products. A key milestone for the company was its 2015 acquisition of Valcambi, a prominent gold refiner based in Switzerland. The company also operates a domestic retail chain under the brand 'Shubh Jewellers'. While historically reporting substantial consolidated revenues, often driven by gold prices and institutional order flows, SEBI's findings now cast a shadow over the authenticity of these figures, particularly those attributed to its overseas subsidiaries.

Market Response and Wider Implications

Following the news of SEBI's interim order, shares of Rajesh Exports experienced a sharp decline, hitting the 5% lower circuit on Thursday. This recent drop adds to a prolonged period of underperformance, with the stock having fallen over 44% in the past six months and recording negative returns for five consecutive years. The adverse news also led to a more than 1% dip in LIC's shares, reflecting the insurer's exposure. This development is likely to amplify concerns about corporate governance standards, particularly within smaller listed entities, and may prompt increased scrutiny from institutional investors and analysts across the broader market.

The Path Forward

In its interim order, SEBI has not only barred Rajesh Mehta from dealing in the company's securities but has also directed Rajesh Exports to provide full cooperation to investigators and ensure transparent disclosures in its financial statements and related-party transactions. Crucially, the regulator has ordered the appointment of a new forensic auditor to conduct a more comprehensive examination of the company's books and transactions. Rajesh Exports and Rajesh Mehta have been given 21 days to respond to the interim order and can request a personal hearing. The outcome of this ongoing investigation will be closely watched by the market, as it could set significant precedents for corporate accountability and investor protection in India.

The unfolding situation at Rajesh Exports serves as a stark reminder of the paramount importance of robust corporate governance and transparent financial reporting. As SEBI continues its investigation and fresh audits commence, the focus will remain on the company's ability to address these serious allegations and restore investor confidence.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).