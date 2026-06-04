Rajesh Exports Stock Update: Share Price Plunges on SEBI's Revenue Inflation Allegations

Shares of Rajesh Exports Ltd. (NSE: RAJESHEXPO) are currently trading significantly lower, reflecting intense selling pressure in today's session. The stock's Last Traded Price (LTP) stands at INR 104.65, matching its open, intraday high, and intraday low, indicating it opened sharply lower and has remained at that level. This marks a 4.99% decline from its previous close of INR 110.15. Volume for the session remains subdued at 3,373 shares, suggesting a lack of buying interest amidst the prevailing negative sentiment.

RAJESHEXPO – Stock Updates as of (10:02AM, 04 Jun 2026) LTP INR 104.65 Open INR 104.65 High INR 104.65 Low INR 104.65 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 3,373 % Chg -4.99%

52-Week Context

While specific 52-week high and low data for RAJESHEXPO is not available from live market feeds at present, the stock has been under considerable long-term pressure. The company's shares have seen a significant decline over recent years, plummeting 81% in the last three years and 34% in 2026 alone. The stock is currently trading a stark 90% below its record high of ₹1,029 apiece, reached in 2023. Today's sharp drop further exacerbates this downward trend, with the stock nearing multi-year lows. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 4, 2026: Aurobindo Pharma, BHEL and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Latest Developments

The primary catalyst driving today's steep decline in Rajesh Exports' share price is the interim order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The market regulator has alleged that the Bengaluru-based jewellery manufacturer massively inflated its revenue, by an estimated INR 15.15 trillion (approximately USD 158 billion), through unverified overseas entities between fiscal years 2020-21 and 2024-25. SEBI's forensic probe uncovered alleged revenue inflation of 97-99% and potential diversion of funds over four years. The regulator claims the company presented a misleading financial picture. Trent Limited Opening Bell Updates: Share Price Adjusts Post Bonus Issue.

As part of its interim directives, SEBI has barred Rajesh Mehta, the chairman and promoter of Rajesh Exports, from accessing the securities market and trading in company shares, either directly or indirectly, until the investigation is complete. Furthermore, SEBI has ordered a fresh forensic audit of the company's books and referred the conduct of its auditors for appropriate action. Allegations also include that Rajesh Exports routed company funds amounting to INR 3.39 billion to Mehta's personal accounts, including for derivative trades, without board or audit committee approval and proper related-party disclosures. The regulator's order came after market hours on June 3, 2026, leading to today's knee-jerk reaction in the stock.

Outlook

Investors will closely monitor any official response from Rajesh Exports regarding SEBI's serious allegations and the progress of the ongoing investigation. The market will also be watching for any further regulatory actions or disclosures that may shed more light on the company's financial practices. The immediate outlook for RAJESHEXPO remains bearish amidst this significant regulatory overhang.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).