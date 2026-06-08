Reliance Industries Closing Bell Updates: Stock Hits New 52-Week Low

Reliance Industries (RELIANCE) experienced a challenging trading session, with its share price opening at ₹1,277.00 and closing at ₹1,263.30, marking a significant decline of -2.15% from its previous close of ₹1,291.00. The stock traded within a range of ₹1,282.60 (intraday high) and ₹1,259.20 (intraday low). The day's trading volume stood at 16,490,817 shares, appearing notably higher than usual, reflecting increased investor activity around the stock's downward movement. Anant Ambani Formally Appointed Whole-time Executive Director of Reliance Industries; Receives Over 94% Shareholder Approval.

RELIANCE – Stock Updates as of (3:37PM, 08 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,263.30 Open ₹1,277.00 High ₹1,282.60 Low ₹1,259.20 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 16,490,817 % Chg -2.15%

Session Highlights

The session saw early weakness as Reliance Industries opened lower, immediately dipping from its previous close. The stock attempted a brief recovery, touching an intraday high of ₹1,282.60, but this momentum quickly faded. Midday consolidation gave way to renewed selling pressure, pushing the scrip towards its intraday low of ₹1,259.20 in the late session. The persistent decline ultimately resulted in a close at a new 52-week low, underscoring strong bearish sentiment throughout the day.

Drivers & Developments

The primary catalyst behind today's downward trajectory was the ex-dividend adjustment. Reliance Industries had set June 5, 2026, as the record date for its final dividend of ₹6 per share for the financial year 2026, making June 4, 2026, the last day to buy shares to be eligible for the payout. The typical ex-dividend price adjustment contributed significantly to the stock's decline. Furthermore, Reliance Industries' market valuation suffered a substantial hit, dropping by ₹39,718 crore on June 7, 2026, as part of a broader bearish trend that saw seven of the top-10 most-valued firms lose a combined ₹1.25 lakh crore in market capitalization last week. Lingering concerns from its subdued Q4 FY26 earnings, which reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹16,971 crore - an 18.4% decline compared to the previous four-quarter average - also continued to weigh on investor sentiment. The overall weak broader market, with the Sensex experiencing a prolonged losing streak, further exacerbated the pressure on the stock.

52-Week Context

Today's closing price of ₹1,263.30 places Reliance Industries squarely at a new 52-week low. The previous 52-week low was ₹1,288.00, recorded on June 5, 2026, while its 52-week high stands at ₹1,611.80, achieved on January 5, 2026. The stock has now breached this recent support level, charting new territory for its annual range and reflecting a challenging period for the conglomerate. Moody’s Upgrades Reliance Industries Rating to Baa1; Now Rated Two Notches Above India’s Sovereign Rating.

What to Watch Tomorrow

Investors will be closely monitoring broader market sentiment and any fresh corporate announcements from Reliance Industries. The stock's ability to consolidate above current levels and any potential analyst commentary following its new 52-week low will be key indicators to watch. The company's 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for June 19, 2026, which may provide further insights into future plans.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).