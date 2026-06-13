SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk’s Company Surges 19% on Nasdaq Debut, Market Valuation Crosses USD 2 Trillion Milestone

SpaceX shares surged 19% during their Nasdaq debut on Friday, pushing the company’s market valuation past the USD 2 trillion threshold. This performance confirms SpaceX as the sixth-largest company in the United States by value and marks a historic milestone as Elon Musk becomes the world’s first trillionaire. The shares closed the trading day at USD 160.95 each, resulting in a total market value of USD 2.1 trillion.

SpaceX Record-Breaking Market Entry

The debut followed a record-setting USD 75 billion initial public offering (IPO), which saw more than 510 million shares change hands. Despite the company currently being unprofitable and generating significantly less revenue than other tech giants of a similar size, investor demand remained exceptionally high. SpaceX’s market capitalisation at the time of its debut significantly exceeds that of several other major U.S. IPOs, despite its negative profit margins prior to the offering. SpaceX IPO Makes Elon Musk World's First Trillionaire.

The trading process proceeded smoothly, avoiding the technical complications that impacted previous high-profile tech listings. The IPO was characterised by significant retail investor participation, who were allocated roughly 20% of the shares, a notably higher percentage than standard market offerings. This enthusiasm reflects a widespread belief among investors in Musk’s long-term vision, with many comparing the opportunity to investing in critical infrastructure during the Industrial Revolution.

SpaceX IPO Market Look

While the debut generated significant optimism, market analysts have advised caution regarding potential volatility. SpaceX’s current price-to-revenue ratio of approximately 112 is substantially higher than other megacap stocks, reflecting investor confidence in future growth rather than current fundamentals. Furthermore, while the company is currently ineligible for the S&P 500 due to its lack of profitability, its expected fast-track inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 is likely to generate further demand from passive funds and ETFs. SpaceX IPO Debut: Know Steps To Buy SPCX Stock As Elon Musk's Aerospace Giant Hits Nasdaq at USD 1.77 Trillion Valuation.

The broader market impact of the listing was notable, with shares of other space and satellite companies experiencing a decline as investors adjusted their portfolios. Moving forward, the company's performance will be tested by its ability to scale its Starlink internet service and manage competition from rivals, such as Blue Origin, as it seeks to maintain its dominant position in orbital launches.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).