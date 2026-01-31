New Delhi, January 31: The Union Budget 2026 will be presented amid high expectations from key sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, MSMEs, and artificial intelligence. Here are the key details on the Budget date, time, and live streaming options.

The Budget comes against the backdrop of global economic uncertainty and domestic growth priorities, with the Centre expected to balance fiscal consolidation while boosting capital expenditure, job creation, and consumption-led growth in the coming financial year. Budget 2026 Expectations: From ‘Cheap Veggies’ To Tax Slabs, What India’s Middle Class Hopes To See.

When Will Union Budget 2026 Be Presented?

Union Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1, 2026, in Parliament.

What Time Will the Budget Speech Begin?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget at 11:00 am before both Houses of Parliament. Budget 2026 Date: Know When Is It Presented, Time, and Live Streaming Details.

Why Is Union Budget 2026 Significant?

This will be Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Union Budget and the first time in at least a decade that the Budget is being presented on a Sunday.

When Was the Halwa Ceremony Held?

The traditional Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of Budget preparation, was held on January 27 at the Budget Press in North Block, after which officials were locked in to finalise Budget documents.

When Did the Budget Session of Parliament Begin?

The Budget Session commenced on January 28 with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu to both Houses of Parliament.

When Was the Economic Survey 2026 Tabled?

The Economic Survey 2026, which provides a comprehensive overview of the state of the Indian economy, was tabled in Parliament on January 29.

Which Sectors Are in Focus in Budget 2026?

Key sectors to watch this year include artificial intelligence, infrastructure, manufacturing, MSMEs, railways, defence, electronics, renewable energy, and urban development. Agriculture, healthcare, logistics, and tourism are also expected to receive allocations.

Where and How to Watch Union Budget 2026 Live?

Viewers can watch the Union Budget 2026 speech live on:

• LatestLY official website

• Sansad TV (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha live feeds in multiple languages on YouTube)

• Doordarshan (DD) television channels

• Official Union Budget website: indiabudget.gov.in

• Finance Ministry and Press Information Bureau (PIB) official social media handles

How Long Will the Budget Session Continue?

The first half of the Budget Session will conclude on February 13, while the second half will begin on March 9. The Budget Session will end on April 2, after which both Houses of Parliament will be adjourned sine die.

