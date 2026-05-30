Stock Market Holidays in June 2026: Check Complete NSE and BSE Closure List

The Indian stock market will remain closed for a total of nine days in June 2026, including one public holiday and regular weekend closures. According to the official holiday calendar released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), trading on both the NSE and BSE will be suspended on June 26 on account of Muharram, making it the only weekday market holiday during the month.

Apart from the Muharram holiday, stock exchanges will remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays. All other weekdays in June will witness normal trading activity across market segments, allowing investors and traders to continue transactions without interruption. Stock Market Holidays in June 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

June 2026 Stock Market Holiday

Trading on both NSE and BSE will remain suspended on June 26 on account of Muharram. This is the only weekday market holiday in June 2026. All other weekdays in the month will see normal trading activity across all segments.

Date Day Occasion June 1 Sunday Weekly Off June 7 Saturday Weekly Off June 8 Sunday Weekly Off June 14 Saturday Weekly Off June 15 Sunday Weekly Off June 21 Saturday Weekly Off June 22 Sunday Weekly Off June 26 Thursday Muharram (Public Holiday) June 28 Saturday Weekly Off June 29 Sunday Weekly Off

No Trading Across All Segments on Holiday

On market holidays, trading activity will remain suspended across all segments without exception. This includes:

Equity and equity derivatives

Currency derivatives

Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR)

Investors and traders are advised to plan their transactions accordingly and avoid scheduling settlements or expiry-linked activity around June 26. RBI Bank Holiday Calendar June 2026: City-Wise List and Weekend Details.

Remaining Stock Market Holidays in 2026

After June, Indian stock exchanges are scheduled to observe several more weekday holidays through the rest of 2026. The full list of upcoming market holidays is as follows:

Date Day Occasion June 26 Thursday Muharram September 14 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi October 2 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 20 Tuesday Dussehra November 10 Tuesday Diwali - Balipratipada November 24 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev December 25 Friday Christmas

Overall, Indian stock exchanges are scheduled to observe 16 weekday holidays in 2026.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026

Although Diwali Laxmi Pujan falls on a Sunday this year - and will therefore not result in an additional trading closure - both NSE and BSE will conduct a special Muhurat Trading session on November 8 to mark the traditional beginning of a new financial cycle for investors. Exact timings for the Muhurat session will be announced separately by both exchanges closer to the date.

Some other major holidays in 2026 also fall on weekends, including Independence Day, and will therefore not lead to any additional market closures. Stock Market Holidays in 2026: NSE To Observe 15 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

Stock Market Trading Timings on Regular Days

On regular trading days, NSE and BSE operate on the following schedule:

Session Timings Pre-Open Order Entry and Modification 9:00 AM - 9:08 AM Regular Trading Session 9:15 AM - 3:30 PM Closing Session 3:40 PM - 4:00 PM Block Deal - Morning Window 8:45 AM - 9:00 AM Block Deal - Afternoon Window 2:05 PM - 2:20 PM

Note: The pre-open session closes with a random closure in the last one minute, after which pre-open order matching begins immediately.

With just one public holiday in June 2026, the Indian stock market will largely remain active through the month. Investors and traders should mark June 26 on their calendars for the Muharram closure and plan their transactions, settlements, and derivative positions accordingly to avoid any last-minute

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).