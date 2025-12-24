Mumbai, December 24: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India has officially released its comprehensive list of trading holidays for the calendar year 2026. The announcement confirms that the Indian stock market will observe a total of 15 non-trading days throughout the year, during which all segments of the market, including equities, equity derivatives, and currency derivatives, will remain closed. This calendar provides crucial foresight for investors, traders, and financial institutions to plan their activities accordingly.

NSE's 2026 Holiday Calendar Announced

The official notification, made public by the NSE, details the specific dates designated as market holidays for 2026. These closures align with various national holidays and significant festivals observed across India. The full list of these 15 holidays is available on the official NSE website, serving as the definitive guide for market participants.

This annual pre-emptive release by the exchange aims to ensure transparency and allow all stakeholders ample time to adjust their trading strategies and operational schedules. The number of holidays can vary slightly from year to year, depending on how public holidays fall within the week.

List of Stock Market Holidays Announced by NSE for 2026

Date Weekday Holiday Name January 26, 2026 Monday Republic Day March 3, 2026 Tuesday Holi March 26, 2026 Thursday Shri Ram Navami March 31, 2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti April 3, 2026 Friday Good Friday April 14, 2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti May 1, 2026 Friday Maharashtra Day May 28, 2026 Thursday Bakri Id June 26, 2026 Friday Muharram September 14, 2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi October 2, 2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 20, 2026 Tuesday Dussehra November 10, 2026 Tuesday Diwali - Balipratipada November 24, 2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev December 25, 2026 Friday Christmas

Impact on Trading and Operations

During these designated holidays, all trading activities on the NSE will be suspended. This means that no transactions in the cash market (equities), futures and options (derivatives), or currency derivatives segments will be processed. Settlement cycles for previous trades will also be adjusted according to the holiday schedule.

Brokerage firms, banks, and other financial intermediaries typically halt their market-related operations on these days. Investors should note that order placements, fund transfers for trading, and other related services may also be unavailable or have delayed processing times on market holidays.

Understanding Market Holidays

Stock market holidays are typically declared to coincide with major national holidays, religious festivals, or specific government mandates. These closures are a standard practice in financial markets worldwide, designed to align with broader societal observances and to provide breaks for market participants.

While the Indian market observes 15 holidays in 2026, the specific number and dates can differ across global exchanges. For instance, some international markets may close for fewer or more days, reflecting their respective national calendars and regulatory frameworks.

