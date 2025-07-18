New Delhi, July 18: Markets may witness selective stock movements on Friday, July 18, as a range of companies announce fresh orders, commercial operations, and strategic partnerships. Investors looking for stocks to buy or sell today should keep a close watch on shares like Hitachi Energy India (NSE: PowerIndia), NTPC (NSE: NTPC), HCL Technologies (NSE: HCLTech) which could see action due to company-specific developments.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower on Thursday following selling in information technology (IT) and banking shares and investors remaining in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the outcome of the US-India trade talks. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 375.24 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 82,259.24. During the day, it fell by 415.21 points or 0.50 per cent to 82,219.27. The 50-share NSE Nifty closed lower by 100.60 points or 0.40 per cent to 25,111.45. As we enter the last day of week, below are the stocks to buy or sell on July 18. Indian Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty Opens in Red Due to Mixed Cues From Global Markets.

Hitachi Energy India (NSE: PowerIndia) is in focus after securing a major order from Power Grid Corporation of India to supply 30 units of 765 kV, 500 MVA single-phase transformers. The deal supports India’s long-term renewable energy and electrification strategy and may boost investor confidence in the stock. Stock Market Today: Sensex Settles 63 Points Higher, Nifty Above 25,200 Amid Q1 Earnings, Trade Deal Talks.

Power Mech Projects Ltd (NSE: PowerMech) has bagged a INR 159 crore order from the Bihar State Power Generation Company to construct 13.66 MW solar plants across the state. With a long-term 25-year execution period, the project strengthens its renewable portfolio and could make the stock attractive to long-term investors.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals (NSE: TORNTPHARM) has raised INR 300 crore through issuance of commercial papers, signaling its active position in the short-term debt market. Investors may watch for potential impact on its liquidity and financing costs.

NTPC Ltd (NSE: NTPC) will begin commercial operations of Unit-3 (660 MW) of its 3,300-MW Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar from July 1. This marks a key milestone in Stage-I of the project, which could boost NTPC’s generation capacity and revenue.

HCL Technologies (NSE: HCLTech) has expanded its collaboration with Salesforce to offer orchestration consultation services, supporting AI-driven enterprise transformation—a move that may support upward sentiment in the stock.

These developments could drive action in Thursday’s trade, making the mentioned stocks worth watching.

