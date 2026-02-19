Mumbai, February 19: As Maharashtra prepares to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti today, February 19, residents and investors are looking for clarity regarding the operations of financial institutions and trading floors. While the birth anniversary of the Maratha empire founder is a major public holiday in Maharashtra, its impact on banking and stock markets varies depending on national mandates and regional circulars.

Bank Holiday Status: State-Specific Closures

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, Shivaji Jayanti holiday is categorised under the "Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act." Consequently, banks across Maharashtra will remain closed on February 19. This closure affects all public and private sector bank branches within the state. Shivaji Jayanti 2026 Holiday in Maharashtra: Date of Birth, Stock Market and Bank Holiday Status.

As per the RBI, banks in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur will be closed today, February 19, on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. However, since Shivaji Jayanti is a regional holiday rather than a national one, banks in other states - such as Delhi, Karnataka, or West Bengal - will remain open and conduct regular business. Digital banking services, including UPI, IMPS, and ATM facilities, will continue to function without interruption nationwide, regardless of physical branch closures.

Stock Market Status: BSE and NSE Operations

Despite the bank holiday in Maharashtra, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open for regular trading on February 19. Investors can continue to trade in the Equity, Equity Derivative, and SLR segments as per standard timings. The stock exchanges typically follow a national holiday list, and Shivaji Jayanti is not currently listed as a trading holiday for the year 2026.

Traders should note that while the markets are open, the settlement of funds might be delayed by one day due to the local bank holiday in Mumbai, where the clearing houses are located.

Government Offices and Educational Institutions

In Maharashtra, the state government has declared a public holiday, meaning:

Government Offices: All state-run offices and administrative buildings will be closed.

Schools and Colleges: Educational institutions across the state will remain shut for the day.

Central Government: Central offices located within Maharashtra may operate with restricted staff or follow a different holiday schedule based on their specific department's list of "restricted holidays". Bank Holiday Alert: Losar, Shivaji Jayanti and Statehood Day To Impact Banking This Week; Check Full List of Bank Holidays Here.

The Significance of February 19

Shivaji Jayanti, also known as Shiv Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, born in 1630 at Shivneri Fort. The state government officially celebrates this day on February 19, though some organisations observe it according to the Hindu Tithi calendar. The day is characterised by large-scale processions, cultural programs, and tributes to the warrior-king’s legacy of "Swarajya".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).