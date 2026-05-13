Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 13, 2026: Tata Power, Vodafone Idea and Berger Paints Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday

Investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks as soon as the stock market opens for business today, May 13. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling of shares during Wednesday's trading session, we bring you a list of stocks that are expected to be in focus today.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, shares of Tata Power, Torrent Power, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Vodafone Idea, Berger Paints, and Nazara Technologies are likely to be in the spotlight during today's trading session. Wondering how the above stocks performed in the last trading session of Tuesday, May 12? Scroll below to know more. Stock Market Holidays in May 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

Of all stocks mentioned above, shares of Tata Power Company Limited (NSE: TATAPOWER), Torrent Power Limited (NSE: TORNTPOWER), and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NSE: DRREDDY) all ended Tuesday's trading session on a negative note. Notably, stocks of Tata Power Company Limited (NSE: TATAPOWER), Torrent Power Limited (NSE: TORNTPOWER), and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NSE: DRREDDY) fell by INR 14.20, INR 80.20 and INR 12.40, respectively.

On the other hand, stocks of Vodafone Idea Limited (NSE: IDEA), Berger Paints (I) Limited (NSE: BERGEPAINT) and Nazara Technologies Limited (NSE: NAZARA) also saw similar results to the shares mentioned above. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, stocks of Vodafone Idea Limited (NSE: IDEA), Berger Paints (I) Limited (NSE: BERGEPAINT) and Nazara Technologies Limited (NSE: NAZARA) all closed in red at the end of the closing day. Why Stock Market Was Down Today, May 12, 2026.

As per the NSE website, shares of Vodafone Idea Limited (NSE: IDEA), Berger Paints (I) Limited (NSE: BERGEPAINT) and Nazara Technologies Limited (NSE: NAZARA) fell by INR 0.19, INR 4.85 and INR 7.45, respectively. While the above-mentioned shares are expected to be in focus today, May 13, investors and traders are advised to consult their financial advisor(s) before making any investment decisions.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).