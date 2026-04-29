Stock Market Holidays in May 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates

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Mumbai, April 29: Investors and traders should note that the Indian stock market will observe two trading holidays in May 2026. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on these dates, suspending all trading activity across the equity, derivatives, and currency segments. In addition to standard weekend closures, the Indian stock exchanges will observe the following trading holidays during the month:

May 1, 2026 (Friday): Maharashtra Day

May 28, 2026 (Thursday): Bakrid

On these days, the markets will be entirely closed for trading. Investors with open positions or pending settlement obligations should account for these closures, as settlement cycles, such as the T+1 mechanism, will be adjusted accordingly to the next working day. RBI Bank Holiday Calendar May 2026: State-Wise List and Weekend Details.

Weekend Share Market Holiday Schedule for May 2026

As per the standard operating procedure, the NSE and BSE remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays. For May 2026, the markets will be closed for the following weekends:

May 2 - May 3: Saturday and Sunday

May 9 - May 10: Saturday and Sunday

May 16 - May 17: Saturday and Sunday

May 23 - May 24: Saturday and Sunday

May 30 - May 31: Saturday and Sunday

While the equity markets remain fully closed on the aforementioned holidays, market participants in the commodity derivatives segment should note that operations may differ. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), for instance, often observes partial closures, typically keeping the morning session suspended while operating during the evening session. New LPG Cylinder Rules From May 1: Booking, OTP Delivery and Price Changes You Must Know.

Traders are advised to verify session-specific timings on the official exchange websites. Market participants are encouraged to check the official NSE and BSE websites regularly for any late-breaking circulars or adjustments to the trading calendar.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE and BSE Websites). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).