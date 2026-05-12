Why Stock Market Was Down Today, May 12, 2026

Indian benchmark equity indices ended sharply lower on Tuesday, May 12, as rising geopolitical tensions, soaring crude oil prices, a record low rupee, and continued foreign investor selling triggered a broad-based selloff across Dalal Street. The BSE Sensex closed more than 1,400 points lower, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped below the 23,400 mark, extending losses for a fourth straight trading session. Investor wealth worth more than INR 10 lakh crore was wiped out during the session as volatility increased across sectors, with IT, financial, realty and consumer stocks among the worst hit.

One of the biggest reasons behind today’s decline was the sharp rise in global crude oil prices amid renewed concerns over tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding US-Iran negotiations. Brent crude prices climbed above $105 per barrel, raising fears of higher inflation and a wider import bill for India, which imports most of its crude oil requirements. Why Is Stock Market Down Today, May 11?.

Higher oil prices typically increase pressure on India’s fiscal balance, weaken the rupee, and raise concerns about inflation, all of which negatively affect investor sentiment in equity markets. Oil-sensitive sectors such as aviation, paints, and consumer goods remained under pressure during the session.

Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee fell to a fresh lifetime low during trading, touching around 95.7 against the US dollar. The weakening currency added to market anxiety as investors worried about rising import costs and the potential impact on corporate earnings. Stock Market Today: Sensex Crashes 1,456 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,400 As West Asia Tensions Rattle Markets.

A weaker rupee also tends to trigger foreign investor outflows from emerging markets like India. Market participants remained cautious amid persistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), which further intensified pressure on benchmark indices.

IT Stocks Among Biggest Losers

Information technology stocks saw heavy selling during the session, dragging the broader market lower. Shares of major IT companies including Infosys, TCS and HCLTech declined sharply, leading the Nifty IT index to fall around 3 per cent.

Apart from concerns over global demand and slowing technology spending, investor sentiment in the sector was also affected by rising discussions around AI-led disruption in the outsourcing industry. Financials and real estate stocks also witnessed strong selling pressure as rising bond yields and concerns over tighter liquidity conditions weighed on rate-sensitive sectors.

Global Uncertainty Added to Volatility

Global market uncertainty remained another major factor behind today’s decline. Investors tracked developments related to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, concerns over energy supply disruptions, and uncertainty surrounding global growth.

Analysts said investors shifted toward safer assets such as gold and the US dollar as risk appetite weakened globally. The India VIX, which measures market volatility, also moved higher during the session, reflecting nervousness among traders.

Concerns Over Growth and Inflation

Markets were also reacting to fresh concerns over economic growth and inflation. Moody’s Ratings cut India’s 2026 GDP growth forecast to 6 per cent, citing weaker consumption, slower investment activity and higher energy costs. At the same time, investors remained cautious ahead of upcoming inflation data and expectations that elevated oil prices could delay any meaningful easing in interest rates.

What Investors Are Watching Next

Market participants are now closely monitoring geopolitical developments, crude oil movements, rupee stability, and foreign investor activity for further direction. Analysts said volatility could remain elevated in the near term as global uncertainties continue and the Q4 earnings season nears its conclusion. While broader sentiment remained weak, selective buying was seen in oil and gas stocks such as ONGC and Oil India, which benefited from higher crude prices and recent government royalty adjustments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).