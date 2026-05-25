Eicher Motors Share Price Today, May 25: Stock Gains Nearly 5.42% in Early Trends, Check Latest Rate on NSE
Shares of Eicher Motors (NSE: EICHERMOT) rose in early trade on Monday, May 25, with the stock trading at INR 7,360 on the NSE, up 378.50 points or 5.42%. The Royal Enfield motorcycles maker posted its highest-ever net profit of INR 1,520 crore in Q4FY26, up 12% YoY.
Shares of Eicher Motors (NSE: EICHERMOT) rose in early trade on Monday, May 25, with the stock trading at INR 7,360 on the NSE, up 378.50 points or 5.42%. The Royal Enfield motorcycles maker posted its highest-ever net profit of INR 1,520 crore in Q4FY26, up 12% YoY. Its sales in Q4 rose 12% YoY to 313,811 motorcycles. Revenue increased 16% to INR 6,080.1 crore from INR 5,241.1 crore, YoY. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 25, 2026: Torrent Pharma, Eicher Motors and Indigo Paints Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today, May 25:
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).