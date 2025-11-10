Tata Motors Cars has refuted reports claiming that the company is entering the two-wheeler segment. The Indian automobile manufacturer described such reports as “incorrect” and urged users to visit its official websites, including cars.tatamotors.com and ev.tatamotors.com, for accurate information. Tata Motors stated, “We would like to clarify that Tata Motors is not entering the two-wheeler segment. Any reports or claims suggesting otherwise are inaccurate.” Ola Parent Company ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd Downgraded by Moody’s From ‘B3’ to ‘Caa1’ With Negative Outlook Over Weak Financial Performance.

Tata Motors Not Entering in 2-Wheeler Segment

For verified updates and official information, please visit https://t.co/Ac812Be6nw and https://t.co/WdwA0RVagQ, the official source for Tata Motors Passenger & Electric Vehicles related news and updates.#TataMotors #OfficialStatement pic.twitter.com/ZrOzSAw7Yp — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) November 10, 2025

