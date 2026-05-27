Stocks To Buy Today, May 27, 2026: Adani Power and Astra Microwave Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday

Leading market analysts have recently turned their attention to a select group of Indian equities, including Adani Power and Netweb Technologies, citing robust technical and fundamental indicators that suggest potential for near-term gains. This renewed focus comes amidst a dynamic market environment where investors are increasingly seeking opportunities underpinned by strong growth trends and resilient business models. The recommendations highlight sectors poised for significant expansion, reflecting broader economic shifts and strategic national priorities. Scroll below to know the list of stocks to buy on Wednesday, May 27.

Analysts have identified Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER), Astra Microwave Products Limited (NSE: ASTRAMICRO), Netweb Technologies India Limited (NSE: NETWEB) and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (NSE: BHARATCOAL) as compelling investment candidates for the upcoming trading session today, May 27. While the initial news brief also mentioned "Bharat Coking Coal," it is important to note that Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited and has recently undertaken an Initial Public Offering (IPO), listing on the exchanges on January 19, 2026. Shares of BCCL made a strong debut, listing at a premium of over 96 per cent against its IPO price. Stock Market Holidays in May 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

This recent listing activity makes BCCL a newly accessible public entity, adding a new dimension to the recommendations. The recommendations generally cite strong accumulation, bullish momentum, and favourable technical setups, supported by underlying fundamental growth stories within their respective sectors. The rationale behind these bullish outlooks stems from a combination of strong operational performance, strategic market positioning, and sector-specific tailwinds.

Adani Power, for instance, operates in a power generation sector marked by an effective two-to-three player market structure, which contributes to pricing discipline and enhances earnings visibility. This structural advantage is further bolstered by equipment bottlenecks in the sector, which limit rapid capacity additions from competitors. India's electricity generation reached a new high in FY 2024-25, and while thermal generation growth has moderated, coal continues to be a dominant energy source.

Adani Power's (NSE: ADANIPOWER) Enduring Momentum

Adani Power has recently demonstrated exceptional trading activity, with a notable surge in volume and price, along with improved ratings from some market analysts. The company hit a new 52-week high recently, signalling strong bullish momentum. Analysts express comfort with the Adani Group's overall debt profile, repayment ability, and steady cash flow generation across its infrastructure businesses, including power. While some valuations may appear elevated, the strong execution at scale allows the group to compete effectively, particularly in infrastructure-heavy sectors.

Tech, Defence, and Coking Coal Among Growth Drivers

Astra Microwave Products (NSE: ASTRAMICRO), a player in the defence electronics manufacturing segment, has reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings for the period ended March 2026, with a significant increase in net profit. The Indian defence sector is experiencing robust growth, driven by an emphasis on indigenisation and modernisation, with the defence budget reaching over INR 6.2 lakh crore for 2024-25. Defence production also increased by 16.7 per cent in FY24, further underscoring the sector's positive trajectory.

Netweb Technologies India (NSE: NETWEB) operates in the high-performance computing (HPC) and data centre solutions space, a sector poised for substantial expansion driven by the rapid growth of AI and data analytics in India. The Indian HPC market is projected to reach USD 5,755.9 million by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.8 per cent from 2026 to 2033. Netweb Technologies has demonstrated strong financial performance, with significant growth in revenue and net profit over recent fiscal years.

Regarding Bharat Coking Coal (NSE: BHARATCOAL), its recent IPO in January 2026 has brought it into the spotlight as a newly listed entity. BCCL, a major producer of coking coal and a subsidiary of Coal India, plays a crucial role in India's steel sector. India aims to improve domestic coking coal quality and reduce import dependence, with Coal India planning significant investments in new coking coal washeries. The government has also declared coking coal a strategic and critical mineral. HFCL (NSE: HFCL) Share Price Today: Stocks Surge, Defying Broader Market Trends on Robust Fundamentals.

Analyst Outlook and Broader Trends of the Stock Market

Analyst sentiment for Adani Power is largely positive, with a "Buy" consensus rating from several analysts. Astra Microwave Products has seen analysts revise their earnings forecasts but also lift their consensus price targets, suggesting optimism for its long-term future despite some near-term adjustments. Netweb Technologies has also seen an uplift in sentiment following its recent results, with analysts upgrading both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for the coming year. The average 1-year price target for Netweb Technologies India is INR 4,391.1. These favourable views reflect the strong growth prospects in their respective sectors, supported by government initiatives and increasing domestic demand.

Investors will be closely monitoring the upcoming earnings reports and any further policy announcements impacting the power, defence, and technology sectors. For Adani Power, continued execution and managing valuation concerns will be key. For Astra Microwave, sustained performance in a growing defence landscape and potential export opportunities will be significant. Netweb Technologies' ability to capitalise on the burgeoning demand for HPC and AI infrastructure in India will be crucial for its trajectory. For BCCL, its post-listing performance and the broader developments in the coking coal sector, including Coal India's expansion plans, will be watched with keen interest.

The Indian market continues to present diverse opportunities, with specific sectors showcasing resilience and growth potential. As these companies navigate their respective landscapes, their ability to execute on strategic initiatives and adapt to evolving market conditions will determine their long-term value creation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).