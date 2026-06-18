Tata Consultancy Services Opening Bell Updates: Legal Provision Weighs

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opens today's session with a noticeable gap down, trading at ₹2,193.10 in early pre-open activity, a decline of 1.35% from its previous close of ₹2,223.00. The stock had opened at ₹2,209.00, moving immediately lower, indicating cautious to negative early sentiment among investors following a significant corporate announcement overnight. The information technology major faces headwinds from global tech sector trends and a substantial one-time expense, even as new deal wins provide some optimism.

TCS – Stock Updates as of (9:30AM, 18 Jun 2026) LTP ₹2,193.10 Open ₹2,209.00 High ₹2,209.00 Low ₹2,187.70 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 431,680 % Chg -1.35%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets presented a mixed picture overnight, with particular softness observed in the technology sector. The US markets on June 17, 2026, saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite decline by 1.2%, and the S&P 500 lose 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a 0.6% gain. The Information Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) also fell by 2.3%, underscoring a broader weakness in global tech stocks. A key sentiment driver was the Federal Reserve's policy decision, where, despite expectations of unchanged rates, projections revealing that nearly half of policymakers foresee at least one rate hike this year led to a market dip. Adding to the mixed global backdrop, Asian equities traded cautiously. On a more positive note for Indian markets, crude oil prices saw a decline due to easing supply fears following a US-Iran ceasefire agreement, which typically bodes well for India, a major oil importer. Institutional flows for June 16, 2026, showed Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) as net sellers, offloading shares worth ₹749 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) recorded only marginal net buying of ₹6 lakh. However, on June 17, FIIs made marginal cash segment purchases of ₹102 crore, contrasting with DIIs who were net buyers of ₹1,561.40 crore in the cash segment.

Recent Developments

TCS made a significant corporate announcement on June 16, 2026, stating it would make an additional provision of $70 million (approximately ₹585 crore) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027. This one-time exceptional expense stems from a long-standing legal dispute with Computer Sciences Corporation (now DXC Technology), following the US Supreme Court's denial of a review of a lower court ruling. This is in addition to the $150 million already provisioned for the matter. Despite this financial hit, TCS also secured new business. On June 17, the company announced a multi-year deal to transform Elopak's global IT operations using its AI-service delivery solutions, Cognix™. This followed another announcement on June 16 that TCS would be Tottenham Hotspur Football Club's digital transformation partner. These new deal wins, while positive, are juxtaposed against a broader Indian IT sector facing near-term revenue pressures of 1-3% due to AI disruption. Nonetheless, analysts remain predominantly bullish on TCS as of early June 2026, citing strong financial performance in Q1 FY2026 where EPS exceeded expectations. The company's strategic partnership with Anthropic, announced on June 11, 2026, to scale enterprise AI capabilities across 50,000 associates, also highlights its commitment to future growth drivers.

Key Levels to Watch

TCS closed yesterday at ₹2,223.00 and opened today at ₹2,209.00. The stock has since fallen to an LTP of ₹2,193.10, having touched an intraday low of ₹2,187.70. The 52-week high for TCS stands at ₹3,538 per share, recorded on June 18, 2025, while its 52-week low of ₹2,110 per share was hit recently on June 11, 2026. Technical analysis suggests that a sustained trade above the ₹2,209 level (today's open) could signal a potential rebound. Conversely, a breakdown below the ₹2,087 level, a recent low, could extend selling pressure. The current price action indicates immediate resistance around the opening price.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders will closely monitor how TCS reacts to the news of the additional $70 million provision, which is likely to be the primary sentiment driver. The recent deal wins with Elopak and Tottenham Hotspur, while strategically important, may provide only limited counter-balance to the immediate financial impact. The broader performance of the IT sector and overall market sentiment, particularly FII flows, will also play a crucial role. Given the current trading below its opening price and hovering near its 52-week low, investor confidence will be key. Watch for price action around the ₹2,087 and ₹2,209 levels to gauge directional bias.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).