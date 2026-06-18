Gold Rate Today, June 18, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold prices in India remained largely stable on Thursday, June 18, 2026, as investors continued to assess global economic conditions, inflation trends, and developments in international financial markets. The precious metal has retained strong investor interest amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and expectations surrounding future monetary policy decisions by major central banks.

International bullion prices have witnessed limited movement over the past few sessions, keeping domestic gold rates near elevated levels. Despite the high prices, demand from jewellery buyers and long-term investors has remained resilient across several parts of the country. Market participants continue to view gold as a preferred safe-haven asset during periods of economic and market uncertainty. Gold Rate Today, June 17, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Analysts believe gold prices could remain range-bound in the near term, with movements likely to depend on inflation data, central bank commentary, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical developments. Any increase in global uncertainty could further support bullion prices. Gold Rate Today, June 16, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As per the latest market trends, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,51,100 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,38,500 per 10 grams across most major Indian cities. These levels are broadly in line with reported market rates during the week.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) June 18, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR) Delhi 1,38,500 1,51,100 Mumbai 1,38,500 1,51,100 Chennai 1,38,500 1,51,100 Kolkata 1,37,900 1,50,500 Bengaluru 1,38,500 1,51,100 Hyderabad 1,38,500 1,51,100 Ahmedabad 1,38,500 1,51,100 Jaipur 1,38,500 1,51,100 Lucknow 1,38,500 1,51,100 Bhopal 1,38,500 1,51,100 Srinagar 1,38,500 1,51,100 Jodhpur 1,38,500 1,51,100 Noida 1,38,500 1,51,100 Ghaziabad 1,38,500 1,51,100 Gurugram 1,38,500 1,51,100

Gold prices continued to trade at elevated levels across major Indian cities on June 18, 2026, supported by steady global bullion prices and sustained safe-haven demand. Investors remain focused on inflation trends, central bank policy signals, and geopolitical developments that could influence the direction of precious metals. Buyers are advised to verify live rates with local jewellers before making purchases, as actual prices may vary depending on GST, making charges, and jeweller-specific premiums.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).